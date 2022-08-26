Usiminas (USIM5) raises investment projections in renovations and shares fall on the stock exchange

The Board of Directors of Usiminas (USIM5) approved the carrying out of emergency and definitive repairs to Coke oven 2 at the Ipatinga Plant, in the amount of R$ 1.105 billion, informed the steelmaker this Friday morning (26).

The amount will be invested in the period 2022-2026, with most of the funds disbursed between 2024 and 2026.

Usiminas also raised the estimated values ​​for the renovation of blast furnace 3 at its plant in Ipatinga (MG), which should take place in 2023, this time by BRL 633 million, to BRL 2.72 billion, citing inflationary effects. in costs.

The initial project for the renovation of blast furnace 3, approved in 2019, involved R$ 1.23 billion in investments, but since then the company has postponed the start of maintenance and raised the values ​​of the work more than once. The last update, in May 2021, provided for R$ 2.09 billion in investments.

Usiminas maintains investment expectations for the year 2022 at R$ 2.05 billion, as disclosed in the material fact of February 11, 2022, despite having announced the readjustment in the renovation of the blast furnace and maintenance in the coke oven.

Additionally, the steel company informs that the estimated investment for the next year is around R$ 2.4 billion.

The repercussion of the announcements is negative in the market, with the shares falling about 4%, to R$ 8.92 (-3.98%), at 10:17 am (Brasilia time) this Friday, while Gerdau (GGBR4) has gains of 1% and CSN (CSNA3) is down about 1%.

In the assessment of Bradesco BBI, this is a negative development for Usiminas, since operational headwinds at its coke plants in Ipatinga will imply a significant additional capex, while inflation also impacted the investment necessary for the renovation of the blast furnace 3 .

“Although the company has indicated that additional capex would be needed for coke plants, the magnitude of the investment of R$ 1.1 billion surprised us negatively”, he says. The bank notes that Usiminas is unleveraged (net debt position of R$455 million in Q2) and the additional capex is not expected to materially impact the company’s solid balance sheet (company still net cash in 2023/24).

“Still, we expect a negative market reaction to the announcement as investors become more wary of the company’s growing investment needs in the years ahead. At the moment, we prefer exposure to the steel sector through Gerdau”, they assess.

Morgan Stanley points out that the company’s investment budget has exceeded expectations and is in line with the view that it needs to catch up after a decade of underinvestment.

While Usiminas’ 2022 capex guidance of BRL 2.05 billion is slightly above the consensus of BRL 1.94 billion and Morgan’s model of BRL 1.99 billion, the 2023 budget of BRL 2 .4 billion is well above market expectations of R$1.9 billion and the bank’s estimate of R$1.7 billion.

“Based on the project’s capex estimate for 2024-2026, we think there is an upside risk of up to R$443 million in the year to our 2024-26 capex projections of R$890 million per year,” they assess.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. watch here.

related