Vera Lucia, from PSTU, says she will break vaccine and drug patents

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSTU, Vera Lucia, used social media to present some of the measures to be adopted by her government in the area of ​​health, if elected. Among them, the breach of patents for vaccines and medicines. The candidate also criticized what she classifies as “scrap” of the Unified Health System (SUS).

“The pandemic demonstrated the importance of SUS. We have no doubt that without it, the number of deaths [em decorrência da pandemia] it would be much bigger. Unfortunately, what we have seen in all governments is the advance of the scrapping of the SUS. It is necessary to strengthen it”, said Vera through her Twitter account.

She added that healthcare should be a service “without any relationship with private companies”. To this end, she defended the strengthening and expansion of federal hospitals, as well as public tenders in federal hospitals, through the Single Legal Regime.

Vera also promised to break all patents on vaccines and medicines, “which are now in the hands of large laboratories”. In the evaluation of the candidate, in this way it will be possible to guarantee access to the services for the entire population. “Quality public health is everyone’s right and a duty of the State”, defended the candidate.

Click here and check this Thursday’s agenda of all presidential candidates.