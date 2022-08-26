Verstappen remains against Ferrari and leads Belgian GP FP2 – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT F1 BELGIUM GP FREE WORKOUT | briefing

It is impossible to deny that the first day of Formula 1 activities at the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps was busy. Audi and Alfa Romeo ads about arrivals and exits, punishments fur grid and rain going back and forth on the track. Within everything that happened, it is Max Verstappen who smiles at the end of this Friday (26), after leading the second free practice. Even though I know he’s starting back there on Sunday.

The second free practice, like the first, was marked by rain appearing at the end. Earlier, with a less strong hit in the final six minutes, there was a rush to put on the intermediate tires and test the situation. At the end of FP2, however, the rain came hard. After a few escapades, everyone entered the garage. Practice ended ten minutes early in practice, with only Aston Martin attempting installation laps on extreme wet tyres.

Verstappen secured the lead with a time of 1min45s507 on the soft tyres. The advantage for Ferrari was good: Charles Leclerc, in second, was 0s862 behind. Lando Norris and Lance Stroll still finished ahead of Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez closed out the top-10.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of the Formula 1 Belgian GP. On Saturday, the third free practice is scheduled for 8 am (GMT-3). Later, sorting starts at 11am.

Max Verstappen led the second free practice at Spa (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how TL2 went:

Again, just like before FP1, there was rain at Stavelot shortly before Formula 1 took over the track. In fact, the first free practice had rain in the final six minutes – something that affected the Formula 3 classification, in the sequence, and which ended with Caio Collet on pole. But when it was time to open the works, the track was almost completely dry.

There was already a festival of punishments for the formation of the grid. Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher switched engines and would start in the last positions of the race, no matter what result they get on Saturday.

With the green flag, the pilots decided to ignore the little water on the track and no one came out of intermediaries. The tire chosen by most was the medium. Schumacher used the soft quickly, while George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi and Lewis Hamilton went with the hard ones.

Carlos Sainz has already put in a fast lap and clocked 1min48s818. He then slammed the tires into the corner at the end of the Kemmel straight, but escaped. Charles Leclerc followed, again behind his teammate. Meanwhile, Guanyu Zhou made a good lap to jump to third place.

Times were still high however. Sainz tried to dominate the limits of the track and went through the gravel. He would come back off the track at Les Combes. He even joked with Ferrari, saying he was participating in a small rally. He even improved the lap a little earlier, but it didn’t last long at the front. Max Verstappen walked in 1min46s928 and took the position.

Hamilton was another with a big lock on the entrance to Le Source. Nothing very representative, however. The track calmed down after that, even with Verstappen improving the front lap to 1:46.850.

Lance Stroll started well in Spa (Photo: Aston Martin)

After 25 minutes of FP2, the movement heated up again. Soft tires began to appear. It is important to remember that Pirelli chose the intermediate range for the Belgian GP: the C2 are hard, the C3 are medium and the C4 are soft.

On the softs, Sainz beat Verstappen for a moment, but the Dutchman would respond by setting 1min45s507. Sainz’s return hadn’t actually been so good. Leclerc, Norris and Lance Stroll soon passed him. In fact, a strong first day for Stroll, who finished FP1 in the top-5 and was back in that area.

Halfway through practice, Verstappen was in the lead and was joined in the top-10 by a list of Leclerc, Norris, Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Daniel Ricciardo, Alexander Albon and Zhou. Russell had some difficulties warming up his tires, as he reported to Mercedes, but he was still close to Hamilton. The pace of the Silver Arrows wasn’t great.

With a lot of people on the track, traffic became inevitable: Norris had to leave the track to avoid touching Stroll at the Bus Stop. Pierre Gasly, who took the car back after Liam Lawson drove the AlphaTauri in FP1, briefly escaped the track and had to walk through the fray for a good few yards.

On the Sky Sports broadcast, which owns the F1 rights in England, Haas boss Guenther Steiner revealed that the team had to change the battery in Magnussen’s car after the problem at the end of the first practice.

The missing Sergio Pérez was trying to take some time out of the car with the red tires, but he had problems. If Verstappen was leading, the Mexican could only be 1s6 behind. And he wouldn’t have much else to do, because the rain came.

With 12 minutes on the clock, the water fell at once. Verstappen said on the radio that it was “raining a lot”, as Norris ran off the track at Les Combes and Russell almost lost control at Eau Rouge. Spa!

Schumacher was another one to leave the track and walk through the gravel. With Norris warning McLaren that it was raining a lot, practice was practically over. Everyone decided to go to the garage. Vettel and Stroll went out quickly on extreme wet tires for just one setup lap each before heading back to the pits, but that was it. Only simulations of the start remained, but nothing of recorded laps.

F1 2022, Belgian GP, ​​Spa-Francorchamps, FP2:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:45,507 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:46,369 +0.862 3 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:46,589 +1,082 4 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:46,635 +1,128 5 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:46,649 +1,142 6 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:46,893 +1,386 7 F ALONSO alpine 1:46,975 +1,468 8 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:47,042 +1,535 9 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:47,255 +1,748 10 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:47,346 +1,839 11 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:47,520 +2,013 12 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:47,617 +2,110 13 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:47,658 +2,151 14 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:47,782 +2,275 15 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:47,867 +2,360 16 AND OCON alpine 1:47,944 +2,437 17 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:48,208 +2,701 18 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:48,419 +2,912 19 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:48,612 +3,105 20 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:49,941 +4,434 Time 107% 1:52,892 +7,385

