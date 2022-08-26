VIDEO: Woman ‘dribbles’ robbers, hides under van and escapes robbery in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

A woman escaped being robbed when hiding under a vanin the North Zone of Rio.

The entire action was captured by a security camera. (look above).

The young woman was leaving for work, around 5:10 am on Thursday (25), when, on Rua Ibirapuitã, in Rocha Miranda, she felt that she would be robbed by two men on a motorcycle.

“When I opened the gate where I live, I saw them going up the street and turning around. I ran a little, he accelerated with the bike and started shouting: ‘I just want the cell phone! I want the cell phone!’”, narrated.

As the motorcycle maneuvered, the woman stood behind a van. Before the thieves could take her away, however, she returned to the front. and jumped under the vehicle.

“I saw the space there in the van and got in. They rode the motorcycle, and it was as if I had entered a house,” said the victim.

“I had no way of knowing where I was. I stayed down there for a while. When I saw that it was possible to leave, that they were gone, I got up”, he amended.

The young woman learned that on Thursday there were several robberies in the region. “Even a lady was attacked,” she said.

“I’ve been robbed five times. I’m already at my limit,” she blurted out.

