Virada Cultural de BH 2022 will have more than 250 free attractions

Reunion with the city. This is the proposal of the Virada Cultural de Belo Horizonte 2022, which will be held on the 3rd and 4th of September. In all, there will be 24 hours of programming that will occupy the streets of the capital in this edition, the first fully in person since the beginning of the pandemic. This year, there will be more than 250 free attractions.

The 2022 edition of Virada Cultural de BH has as its theme “It’s Virada & Misturada, we are happier together”. The activities, which will begin at 7 pm on September 3 and will end at 7 pm on the 4th, will be held at Parque Municipal, Praça da Estação, Viaduto Santa Tereza, Avenida dos Andradas, Rua Guaicurus, Aarão Reis and Praça Sete.

The full schedule has not yet been released. According to the organization, it will be plural, extensive and diverse and will bring together music, theater, urban interventions and performances, among other artistic expressions. A novelty of this year’s Virada is the increase of about 30% of artistic attractions that take place in the paths between the stages. Movements to occupy the urban space, such as mapping festivals and painting of gables, will also be part of the program.

Some attractions already confirmed at Virada Cultural de BH 2022:

Station Occupation

Praça da Estação will receive Praia da Estação; the work “As Serpentes”, by the artist Jaider Eisbel;, and the collective “Homem Gaiola 1MPAR” with mapping, laser and projection will be in the building of the Museum of Arts and Crafts, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2022. Urban sports, soap soccer , human geek, angel bike and other interventions complement the activities in space. The public will also enjoy the main parties in the city: Masterplano, Eleganza, Transa! and @bsurda.

city ​​park

The collective “Duas Ideias” created LED rings and luminous signs with emblematic phrases for the trees and gardens, creating a dreamlike installation. The public will be able to experience this installation intensely by following the program of two stages that will be set up, one in front of the Francisco Nunes Theater and the other on the lawn, near the Palácio das Artes.

route actions

A large space of convenience will be created on the perimeter between the stages of the Virada Cultural 2022, with urban sports, visual arts, interventions, installations, performances and furniture. The “Librário” project offers a Libras workshop and a lambe-lambes intervention with informative messages and inclusive content. “At the foot of the ear” is an audio-descriptive walk with professionals accompanying the visually impaired through the Virada program and the downtown spaces.

Interventions and other languages

The traditional “Mundialito de Rolimã” continues on Avenida Assis Chateaubriand, this time accompanied by the “Corrida Maluca”, an allegorical championship of rolimãs. The “Cine Quintal” project proposes 10 hours of cinema programming focusing on art and culture, with the documentaries “Duelo de MCs”, “Encontro de Pajés”, “Filme de Rua”, among others. “The streets speak” is projected by Silvi Clapp, based on the urban art record around the city. The Viela group has swings in the middle of Avenida dos Andradas, under the Santa Tereza Viaduct. While the interactive installation “Prisma”, in the subway tunnel, is composed of shadows, colors and sounds generated by the movement of people.

partnerships

Virada Cultural de BH 2022 has a partnership with other festivals in the capital of Minas Gerais, such as “Day of the Amazon”; the “Sour Festival”; the “Sound Festival”; the “BH Stone”; the “Out of Scene Festival”; the “Verb Kindness”; and the “Contemporary Ballroom Dance Festival”.