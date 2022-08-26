Viral hepatitis: what is the possible disease of David Luiz | health

Flamengo defender David Luiz needed to be substituted at halftime in the game against São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (24), and worried the fans. According to information, the player would have presented a suspected case of viral hepatitis, an inflammation in the liver that can cause mild, moderate or severe changes. In an interview with Eu Atleta, the infectious disease specialist at UNIFESP, Jorge Figueiredo Senise, and the hepatologist at Casa de Saúde São José, Carlos Terra, explained what viral hepatitis is, what are the symptoms, risk factors and how the diagnosis and treatment. Check it out below.

1 of 3 David Luiz left the game against São Paulo with intense discomfort and the suspicion is of viral hepatitis — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo David Luiz left the game against São Paulo with intense discomfort and the suspicion is of viral hepatitis — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Hepatitis basically means an inflammation of the liver. This disease can manifest itself through infection with the virus – in this case, it is called viral -, the use of medications, autoimmune, metabolic, genetic diseases, or even the consumption of alcohol and other drugs. Infectologist Jorge Senise also warns of cases where an intense virus leads to hepatitis as an inflammatory reaction in the liver.

At the end of the match, David Luiz said he had a “little more serious problem”. There is information that several athletes from the club had a virus, but only that of David Luiz got worse, which may mean that the intense virus would have led to liver inflammation. So far, the club’s medical department has dismissed concerns for a more serious case, but has not yet released exactly what type of hepatitis has infected the player. In addition, doctors reported that further tests will be carried out to detect the severity of the case. Results are scheduled for Monday.

2 of 3 Hepatitis causes inflammation of the liver — Photo: Istock Getty Images Hepatitis causes inflammation of the liver — Photo: Istock Getty Images

The most common viral hepatitis in Brazil is caused by viruses A, B and C. Hepatitis D is also well known. It is more common in the northern region of the country and needs infection by the B virus, as it does not survive alone in the body. There is also hepatitis E, more diagnosed in African and Asian countries.

Hepatitis A is the most frequent and affects mainly children. This disease has a positive characteristic in relation to the others, as it does not become chronic, unlike types B and C, which have a high chance of becoming chronic. This happens when the patient cannot eliminate the virus, which remains in the body, attacking the liver and causing serious complications, which can progress to cancer or cirrhosis.

3 of 3 Yellow eyes are one of the symptoms of hepatitis — Photo: Istock Getty Images Yellow eyes are one of the symptoms of hepatitis — Photo: Istock Getty Images

In all types of hepatitis, symptoms appear in 10% to 20% of cases. In these cases, they can be mild, moderate or severe. Typical symptoms of hepatitis, similar to a virus, are:

Tiredness; Fever; malaise; Dizziness; seasickness; vomiting; Abdominal pain; Headache; Weakness; Yellow skin and eyes; dark urine; Light stools – yellowish, gray or whitish.

According to information, David Luiz has been suffering, for two weeks, with headaches and fatigue.

To diagnose hepatitis it is necessary to evaluate the patient and do blood tests or PCR. The symptoms of the disease can vary and, in most cases, they are asymptomatic or resemble a virus. According to studies by the Brazilian Society of Hepatology, approximately 60% of the adult population in Brazil have or have had hepatitis A virus infection. Carlos Terra.

The ways of contagion of viral hepatitis depend on the type of virus.

In the case of hepatitis A, transmission occurs via the fecal-oral route, that is, the patient becomes infected by contact with contaminated water or food. The Doctor. Jorge Senise also warns against the consumption of foods such as oysters and shellfish, which are consumed raw and can concentrate the virus after coming into contact with infected sea water.

Hepatitis B and C can be transmitted through contact with contaminated blood (sharing needles, syringes, personal hygiene materials, and other objects for drug use), by cutting, sexual intercourse without the use of condoms and from mother to child in the childbirth time.

Hepatologist Carlos Terra warns about the importance of basic sanitation and hepatitis prevention campaigns.

— Personal hygiene and basic sanitation, water and sewage treatment are essential to prevent hepatitis A. Prevention campaigns are also essential to avoid the disease. In the case of hepatitis B and C, campaigns for safer sex practices (with condoms) and guidance to the population is essential – said the doctor.

Vaccination is also essential in the fight against hepatitis. The hepatitis B vaccine, available at SUS, is taken in childhood in three doses: at birth, at one month of life and at six months. The hepatitis A vaccine is not yet available in the public health system, only in private clinics, for all ages. As for hepatitis C, there are still no vaccines, only drugs.

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A. Patients are automatically cured within two weeks to two months, but rest is often necessary.

In cases of chronic hepatitis C and B, treatments are specific with antivirals. Hepatitis C is done with so-called direct-acting antivirals (DAA), with cure rates of over 95%. These are usually performed for 8 or 12 weeks. Patients infected by the virus can receive treatment through the SUS, even if the diagnosis has been made in the private health network. It is enough for the doctor to prescribe the treatment following the guidelines of the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Hepatitis C and Co-infections (PCDT Hepatitis C). In all cases, rest is necessary. That is, it is possible that David Luiz will not be able to play football for a few weeks if the diagnosis of hepatitis is confirmed.

Sources:

Jorge Figueiredo Senise is an infectious disease physician at UNIFESP with a line of research in Viral Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections.

Carlos Terra is a hepatologist at Casa de Saúde São José (RJ) and president-elect of the Brazilian Society of Hepatology