Vtor Pereira starts designing Corinthians for the return and is already thinking about a Brazilian calendar

Coach Vítor Pereira has already started to project how he will make Corinthians reach the return game against Fluminense, in three weeks, in their best physical condition. After the 2-2 draw at Maracanã stadium, which gives Timão the condition to seek a spot in the final with a simple victory, he valued the preparation period.

“I’m a coach who believes a lot in my work and we’ve been playing for a long time, almost without any work. Therefore, we’ll add one or another strategic detail depending on the opponent and go to the game”, he commented.

With the second match scheduled for September 15, at Neo Química Arena, he will have two free weeks of work in the field before meeting the cariocas again – during this period, he plays for the Brazilian Championship on three occasions.

“As I am a coach who likes my work and I believe in my work, I can correct things, I can make the team more dynamic, more aggressive. This needs to be worked on and I believe that this will be possible with a little more days”, analyzed.

After several months of rotating players and trying to give them the best playing condition, VP opted to play 85 minutes this Wednesday without making any substitutions. For him, this was only possible because of the idea of ​​managing athletes’ minutes in previous games.

“The base team is only possible, in my opinion, when the game space allows, because it is not possible to repeat the players. I am absolutely sure that if we had gone to Fortaleza with this team, today we would not be able to respond to Fluminense. We made two trips, yesterday a third, we arrived at dawn and it’s not possible to heal. How do you play with intensity at that moment?”, he analyzed, before concluding.

“We have to understand that we have several players over 30 years old. If we don’t have the sensitivity to understand that tired players with fast players and who enter short tables, there’s no chance. Now, when you go to Fortaleza, with players who are not connected, because they arrived a short time ago, who haven’t played for a long time, I continue to say that I really liked what we did. We were not happy, but we have the opportunity to score points in the next game”, he concluded.

