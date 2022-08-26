Wagner and Roberto Cláudio have a tight dispute; Elmano appears behind

The Ipespe survey for the Government of Ceará, contracted by the THE PEOPLE and released this Thursday, 25th, projected possible scenarios for a second round between the three candidates for the Palace of Abolition best placed in the dispute. Are they: Captain Wagner (Brazil Union); Roberto Claudio (PDT) and Elmano Freitas (PT) that registered 37%, 25% and 20% of voting intentions, respectively.

In the first scenario evaluated by the survey, the dispute would be between Wagner and RC, the two best placed in the survey. The scenario is quite similar, with Wagner with 43% of voting intentions, against 41% for Roberto Cláudio. In this scenario Wagner and RC would be technically tied within the margin of error.

Scenario 1: Captain Wagner x Roberto Cláudio

Captain Wagner (UB): 43%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 41%

None/White/Null: 10%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 6%

In a second scenario, Wagner would face Elmano Freitas. The opposition candidate registered 46% of the preferences, against 34% of the PT candidate. White and null votes, voters who said they did not vote for any and those who did not know or did not respond added up to 20%.

Scenario 2: Captain Wagner vs. Elmano

Captain Wagner (UB): 46%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 34%

None / White / Null: 12%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 8%

In a third simulation, the eventual second round would be played between Roberto Cláudio and Elmano. The pedetista appears with 41% of the voting intentions against 30% of the PT candidate. In this scenario, white, null and undecided reach their highest percentage, with 29%.

Scenario 3: Roberto Cláudio vs Elmano

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 41%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 30%

None / White / Null: 22%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 7%

Ipespe heard 1,000 voters from all regions of Ceará, aged 16 and over, between August 20 and 23, 2022. The survey’s margin of error is 3.2 percentage points plus or minus and the estimated confidence interval is 95.45%.

The research is registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-04538/2022 and at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under protocol CE-07968/2022.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags