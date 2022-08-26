War in Ukraine completes six months and country is at crucial moment to maintain independence

Ukrainians Celebrate 31st Anniversary of Separation from Soviet Union and Show More Resistance Than Russia Could Expect; ‘We will fight to the end’, says Zelensky

YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP

Ukrainian honor guard members attend a ceremony to mark Ukraine’s National Flag Day in the western city of Lviv.



the invasion of Russia The Ukraine reaches its sixth month, coincidentally on the day the country celebrates the 31st anniversary of independence. The celebrations of this date have been canceled as a precaution. You United States and the president Volodymyr Zelensky feared that the troops of Vladimir Putin use the commemorative date to intensify the attacks, especially as tension between the countries has increased since the death of Daria Dugyna, daughter of a Russian leader’s guru. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack, which it denies having any involvement. Since February 24, Ukrainians have been fighting to defend their sovereignty, which they won in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union (USSR). This Wednesday, 24, in a message on Independence Day, Zelensky said that his country will resist the invasion until the end. “We don’t care about the army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end”, he declared in a video released to mark the country’s 31 years of independence. “We stood firm for six months. It is difficult, but we have clenched our fists and we are fighting for our destiny,” he added. “For us, Ukraine is all of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any compromise or compromise.”

For Insper political scientist Leandro Consentino, this war is essential for the Ukrainian state to see if they can preserve their sovereignty in the face of the Russian onslaught. “The future will depend on this war. If Ukraine gives in, it may cease to be a state or lose power over certain regions”, however, if it continues to resist as it has done so far, it can ensure the continuity of its territorial integrity. “It is a moment of fundamental cleavage and a point of no return for the Ukrainian state,” he adds. Bernardo Wahl, professor of International Security at the Fundação Escola de Sociologia e Política de São Paulo (FESPSP), says that today’s date is a “symbolic motivator for the country to continue fighting the Russian aggressor in a war that Ukrainians perceive as existential. ”.

In the early hours of Wednesday, cities such as Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro were hit by explosions, local authorities said. Russia continues to frequently attack Ukrainian cities with long-range missiles, but rarely hits Kiev and its environs – the place where Vladimir Putin withdrew his troops in March, when he failed to take the capital within days as he thought he would. This Ukrainian resistance is a highlight, as it was often said that the war would end in a few days because Russian troops are stronger than Ukrainian ones. However, this did not happen. “Initially, it was hoped that a great power like Russia could have imposed its will on Ukraine without much difficulty,” says Wahl. Consentino adds that this is a conflict that “the Ukrainians showed greater resistance than Russia could have expected”, because “for the Russians, that was just a walk and it became an uncertain adventure, a very great difficulty”. However, this strength and resistance would not be possible without the help of the West, which has been fundamental. “Kiev has the support of the Western world, without which perhaps the Ukrainian spirit would not have lasted long,” says Wahl. “It is very difficult to imagine that Ukraine will resist without this help, so this is a central point in this dispute and in this war”, points out Consentino.

In the face of these six months of conflict, experts say the fundamental message of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is that it should end much faster than it actually did, but “resistance is a very important signal from a territorial and sovereign point of view.” ”, says the political scientist from Insper. “The six months of war reveal that neither side is willing to make concessions and both countries will fight as far as possible to assert their will”, says Wahl, adding that there is “no easy solution to this problem”. Negotiations between the countries have been stalled since March, and there are no indications that it should be resumed, let alone that the conflict is nearing an end. In interview with Jovem Pan, former Ukrainian ambassador to Brazil, Rostyslav Tronenko, stated that “Ukrainians are not ready to negotiate with a terrorist state, which uses nuclear blackmail”. The reference is to Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which is being the new focus of the conflict and ignites a warning in the world due to the risk of explosion. “We are not ready to negotiate our unconditional surrender,” Tronenko declared.

Despite the nuclear fear, both political scientist Leandro Consentino and Bernardo Wahl, professor of International Security at the São Paulo School of Sociology and Politics Foundation (FESPSP), say that the chances of a nuclear conflict are low. “It’s remote if we think of a wide-ranging nuclear war, it’s more likely if we think of a nuclear war, if it exists, that it’s one of localized bombs,” says Consentino. “A nuclear war could mean mutually assured destruction. Before reaching a nuclear war itself, many stages of war would have to be accomplished”, explains Wahl. According to him, countries have nuclear weapons for deterrence purposes, and since the Second World War (1939-1945) nuclear weapons were never used in war again, becoming a kind of taboo. Despite Russia having escalated nuclear rhetoric at the beginning of the war, “it is unlikely that it will use nuclear weapons”, however, he warns that even though the chances are minimal, the “fact that it is unlikely does not mean impossible”, as there are studies that analyze scenarios of escalation in the Russian-Ukrainian war that could lead to the use of nuclear weapons. Although it is difficult to predict the outcome of the war, experts list some scenarios: Ukrainian victory with the help of the West, however unlikely; Russia winning and taking Crimea and the Donbass region; and conflict stagnation, something like Vietnam-Russian, in which Putin’s troops do not leave Ukraine, but also fail to advance. Regardless of which scenario wins, Wahl says it is “unlikely that Ukraine will cease to exist as an independent country” because “it doesn’t seem like what Russia seeks with war”. But he added that “whatever the outcome of the war, Ukraine will have to rebuild itself as a country.”