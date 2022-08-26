War in Ukraine completes six months on the day the country celebrates independence | National Journal

On Ukraine’s independence day, another date makes one reflect: the six months of a war that was thought to be a quick invasion, but which turned into a long armed conflict, with almost 6,000 civilians killed, according to the UN, and almost 8,000 wounded, in addition to the military casualties – 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 25,000 Russians.

There is a curfew in Kiev and the entire Kharkiv region, which was targeted by Russian bombing during the day. In the last 24 hours alone, there were 26 Russian attacks in Donetsk, which claimed victims in 12 different places..

6 Months of the War in Ukraine in 6 Maps: Understand the Stagnation of the Russian Invasion

Ukrainian authorities urged residents not to leave the shelters. In Kiev, Zelensky brought flowers to dead soldiers and welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the third time since the invasion. Far away, in front of the British government headquarters in London, flowers in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

For the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainians appear to have taken the strategic lead, and decided to use various American rockets and other weapons provided by the Western allies.

The decision could force the Russians to move their logistical bases, commandos and air bases behind the front lines or even into Russia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained that the deceleration of Putin’s military campaign in Ukraine is deliberate and motivated by the need to reduce civilian casualties.

In the Vatican, a comment by Pope Francis caused controversy with the Ukrainian embassy. Speaking offhand, Francis once again condemned wars and turned his thoughts to Darya Dugina, who supported Putin’s war and ended up the victim of a bomb attack.

“The innocent pay for war. Let us think about this reality and tell ourselves that war is madness,” she said.