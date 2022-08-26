Waze to end Carpool service in September

Waze said on Tuesday (25) that it will close Carpool, its ride-sharing service, globally starting in September. The tool allowed drivers to offer paid rides to passengers and vice versa. At the time of launch, the company argued that the value was lower than that charged for transport apps.

In a statement, Waze cited a change in the way people get around as justification: “In 2020, urban mobility has been re-signified. Because of this, we would like to inform you of the end of the Waze Carpool service globally.”

Despite the announcement, the company did not detail how many users will be directly impacted by the end of the carpooling system. Waze just says it has more than 150 million users worldwide, without specifying how many used the ride-sharing service.

“We are proud of what we have achieved with our ride-sharing service and are grateful to the user communities that have helped us reduce traffic. Our team will continue to work on improvements in urban mobility to help cities address various challenges, such as reducing of congestion and urban planning”, completes the company.

How Waze Carpool worked

In Brazil, Waze Carpool debuted in 2018. The driver informed the Waze app that he was willing to receive rides, while the passenger had to install a specific app, Waze Carpool, informing the place he would go.

The system then tried to match drivers going to a certain location and passengers going to a similar destination.

The rides worked at a lower cost than other urban mobility apps, such as Uber and 99, which also allow shared rides, but the difference between them was that the amount charged was referring to the division of gas for the ride, which was initially chosen by the driver and with an average of up to 5 km = R$ 4; from 5 km to 40 km = R$ 10; and above that = up to BRL 24.

In addition, for everyone’s safety, it was allowed to choose to travel with someone of the same gender or with users from the same company, so as not to have discomfort on the way with unknown people.