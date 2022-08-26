West Ham agrees with Paquetá and expects a response from Lyon for an offer of R$ 306 million | english football

The transfer of Lucas Paquetá to West Ham is close to materialization and now depends only on a “yes” from Lyon. The English club settled personal terms with the Brazilian midfielder and decided to increase the offer to try to convince the French to release the athlete: a proposal of 60 million euros (R$ 306 million) is on the table.
West Ham had already made two proposals, which Lyon were refused: one of 40 million euros and another of 57 million euros. The French club, however, had been demonstrating that it wanted an offer in the region of 60 million to release Paquetá.
In this way, there is optimism about the completion of the transfer – Lyon’s positive response is enough. It is expected that the amount will be enough to satisfy the board of the French club. Talksport radio says Lyon will accept the proposal.
Lucas Paquetá is yet another player on the Brazilian team who should change clubs in the transfer window — Photo: Leandro Amorim/Imagem de Craque
Lyon have been working with the possibility of losing Lucas Paquetá in the current transfer window since the last few months, as president Jean-Michel Aulas has publicly made clear. The midfielder turned down a contract renewal proposal in January 2021 and still has a contract until 2025 with the French team.
Paquetá arrived at Lyon at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and became one of the main names in the French team, standing out in midfield after a frustrated spell at Milan. With his performance at the club, he managed to establish himself in the Brazilian team and is quoted as the right name to be in the World Cup, in November.
Lyon paid around 20 million euros for Paquetá in 2020, when the transfer yielded around 800,000 euros (about R$ 5 million, at the time) to Flamengo on account of the solidarity mechanism to the training club. A new transfer could bear fruit again for Rubro-Negro in the coming weeks.