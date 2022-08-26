West is becoming co-author of crimes committed by Kiev, says Russian diplomat at UN

Abhishek Pratap 7 hours ago News Comments Off on West is becoming co-author of crimes committed by Kiev, says Russian diplomat at UN 2 Views

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya attended an emergency UN Security Council meeting.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lula (PT) is interviewed in Jornal Nacional; see full | National Journal

In the order determined by lottery, with the presence of party advisors, Luiz Inácio Lula …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved