West is becoming co-author of crimes committed by Kiev, says Russian diplomat at UN

Sputnik Agency – The Security Council of the United Nations (UN) held this Wednesday (24) an emergency meeting requested by Ukraine. The meeting took place on the day that Russia’s special operation in the country completes six months.

The session was opened by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who spoke about the consequences of the six months of conflict in a speech. “Thousands of civilians have been killed and injured, including hundreds of children. Many more have lost family, friends and loved ones. The world has seen grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed without accountability,” Guterres said as he opened the meeting.

At the meeting, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, warned that the West is becoming an accomplice and co-author of the crimes committed by the Kiev regime against civilians in Ukraine.

“Our former Western partners, instead of condemning their Ukrainian pupils, are increasingly providing them with new types of weapons that reach where Kiev could not before. Thus, they become complicit in crimes against the civilian population, and given that the use of some artillery systems, as the Ukrainians themselves admit, is impossible without the consent of the suppliers, they also become co-authors,” said Nebenzya.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky attended the meeting via video conference. In his speech, he said that “the future of the world is being decided in Ukraine” and that his country’s independence represents “the security of the whole world”. Zelensky accused Russia of bringing the world to the point of a radioactive catastrophe, making provocations with bombings and sending terrorists to the vicinity of the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant.

Wednesday’s meeting comes a day after an emergency meeting called by Russia. At Tuesday’s meeting, Nebenzya said Moscow had provided the UN Security Council with photographic evidence proving Ukraine’s responsibility for the bombing of the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant.

