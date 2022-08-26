What are extra stickers? See the value of Neymar’s rare figurine

THE Qatar World Cup approaches and, with it, the release of the album has already happened. Collectors are chasing after athletes’ faces.

Are 32 selections competing in 2022. On the album, curiosities and information from each country are placed in their respective areas.

How much does the 2022 World Cup album cost?

THE physical version is being sold since the 15th of august. The album has two models: hardcover and regular.

The hardcover costs BRL 44.50the other is worth BRL 12. The pack of five figurines costs BRL 4.

Where to find the World Cup 2022 album?

Collectors can purchase at Amazon Primeon newsstands and magazines, in addition to sites in partnership with panini.

How much does it cost to complete the Cup album?

Altogether, they are 670 figurines. This means that to complete it is necessary to pay BRL 536, as long as you can change all the repeats.

What is the rarest sticker on the Copa 22 album?

O 2022 World Cup album it has 50 specials and 80 rare. The ones entitled “extra stickers“, totaling 20 players, being 14 legends and 6 novices, in burgundy, bronze, silver and gold versions.

According to the advice of paniniwhich sells the album, the frequency of the extra stickers is not revealed.

“We call them ‘extra stickers’ as they are not needed to complete the album. All other stickers (which are part of the collection) are distributed equally, as Panini envelops one complete collection at a time,” the company said.

Check out the extra stickers

LEGENDS / LEGENDS

Almoez Ali (Qatar)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

Heung Min Son (South Korea)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

Kilian Mbappé (France)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Luis Suarez (Uruguay)

Luka Modric (Croatia)

Neymar Jr (Brazil)

Rafael Varane (France)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Sadio Mané (Senegal)

ROOKIES / NEWbies

Alphonso Davies (Canada)

Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia)

Gavi (Spain)

Giovanni Reyna (USA)

Jude Bellingham (England)

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

