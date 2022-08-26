what is the air recirculation button for?

When people learn to drive, they receive a lot of different information, but not all of it is rescued. In general, certain countries use some characteristics, according to their climatic characteristics. This applies to the air circulation button, present on all models, in compliance with safety rules.

The air circulation button

The functionality of this device is related to the quality of the air in the internal space of a vehicle. Although it is extremely necessary, few remember its importance, being disregarded at the most opportune moments. In this way, it even generates unnecessary gasoline expenditure, because when activated, it prevents the air conditioning from being overloaded.

The importance of ventilation

When the windows of a car are open, the air remains in motion, providing some comfort in periods of drought. However, if there is a wave of dust or contamination, one way to prevent allergies is to make the air circulate only internally, that is, the most relevant factor is aimed at ensuring a ventilated environment.

It’s all about assessing the need

Taking into account your need, that is, if it is cold, it is not necessary to turn on the air circulation button. On occasions when ventilation is good, activation can also be suspended. Remembering that the maximum operating time of the mechanism is 10 minutes. If you exceed the specified limit, the oxygen in the room begins to dissipate, increasing the risk of suffocation.

In regions where there are sandstorms or very high temperatures in summer, this function is more useful. In Brazil, people can use it safely, observing the situation, because if there is pollution residue entering the vehicle.