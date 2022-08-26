What is the best Xiaomi phone for up to BRL 2,000 in 2022?

The smartphone market is full of options and Xiaomi is one of the companies that launches the most devices, whatever the category. With this, it is a little difficult to choose a model, in the face of so many alternatives. With that in mind, I’ve prepared a list of the best cell phone options from the brand to buy for up to R$ 2,000.

In the text, I present models that were launched on the global market and can be purchased here through import.

Xiaomi has a good range of cell phones for up to R$2,000

I’ve separated the devices into categories to help you choose the best smartphone according to your needs — whether it’s for taking pictures, having a good navigation or spending more time away from the power outlets. Check out:

Best Xiaomi phone for up to BRL 2,000

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G stands out as the best Xiaomi phone overall to buy in Brazil for up to R$2,000. The device was launched earlier this year and has a well-balanced set of hardware to suit various tastes.

Its camera module includes a 108 MP main sensor, which helps to take pictures at a larger size without losing resolution. In addition, the chipset — a Snapdragon 695 — contributes to good performance even for tasks and games that demand a little more from the processor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a good balance with its specs (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

It is also important to note that this is the variant that already has support for the 5G network, so it is a model that will not start to become outdated over the next year, as the new generation mobile connection becomes more popular in our country.

Its battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh – which is exactly average by today’s standards. That way you can have a smooth day of use — as long as it’s moderate — on just one charge.

Best Xiaomi phone for up to R$2,000 to take pictures

POCO X3 GT

If your focus is on a smartphone that takes good photos in this category, the best choice is the Poco X3 GT. The model was released last year and still performs very well in 2022.

It has a 64 MP main camera that, despite having fewer megapixels than the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, delivers superior performance in resolution and image quality, according to our tests.

POCO X3 GT is a great choice if you’re looking for a phone to take pictures (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

In addition, the main lens is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor, which helps to take good pictures with a wider field of view.

Finally, the macro lens allows you to obtain more detailed records of close-up objects and is great for capturing the details of plants or flowers, for example.

Images taken with the POCO X3 GT:



It also has a 5,000 mAh battery and the overall autonomy should match that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and allow it to spend a day away from the sockets with more moderate use.

Its price today is around R$2,000 and R$2,100, but it has already cost R$1,700 in the last 40 days, so it is interesting to keep an eye out for possible offers for the device.

Best Xiaomi cell phone in battery for up to R$ 2,000

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is another model launched by Xiaomi last year — but during the first quarter. It stands out for offering the “best” battery among the models up to R$2,000.

In fact, the model does not offer autonomy so above average, but with 5,020 mAh, it becomes a more attractive option for those who want to buy a cell phone in this price range. On a day-to-day basis, it should easily handle up to a full day on a single charge.

Redmi Note 10 Pro is great if you’re looking for a phone with good autonomy (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Its other specifications also leave something to be desired. It has a Snapdragon 732G chip with a combination of up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and has a set of four rear cameras, with a 108MP main sensor.

Xiaomi’s best performance phone for up to R$2,000

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Finally, if you are looking for a cell phone that has a greater focus on performance, without worrying so much about other features, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is the best choice. It is in the range of up to R$ 2,000 and delivers more performance among the listed devices.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 780G mobile platform, which has one core clocked at 2.4GHz, three cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.9GHz. In practice, this allows you to run apps and games more fluidly, without suffering too much slowdown or crashes.

This smartphone also has up to 8 GB and its internal storage options are 128 GB and 256 GB, which can benefit those who want to store many apps and games in the internal memory — in addition to media files, of course.

It is worth noting that it is also ready for the new generation mobile network technology, so it will still be able to serve very well throughout 2023, when 5G arrives in more Brazilian cities.

While it gains in performance, however, it loses in autonomy. Its battery is slightly inferior to the others listed, with “only” 4,250 mAh. It’s not bad, but if you want a full day of charging, you may need to save a little on usage over the hours.

Its price currently also exceeds R$ 2,000, but it has already cost around R$ 1,900 in recent weeks.