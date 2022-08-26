What is this fight between Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares? – Prism









It may even be a simple impression, but everything leads to believe that there is, yes, a certain ill will with the new “Encontro”, by Globo, on the part of some.

All the time someone appears talking and criticizing something or even assuring that the two responsible, by which I mean Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, simply can’t stand each other. They barely exchange pictures.

Truth or lie, no one so far has gone looking, neither he nor she, to ask if there is such a scolding. And, until proven otherwise, no one has ever seen, in the air, any exchange of barbs or ugly faces between the two.

In fact, for the case in question, the famous phrase of João Saldanha, when he was coach, fits very well: “I want this guy to play on my team. And not marry my daughter.”

For purposes and effects, Patrícia and Manoel are there to present a program and both he and she, professionals that they are, have shown themselves to be very close partners, without giving anyone any kind of animosity.

And as for the results, it is worth mentioning that Ibope, at 7 or 8 points, is exactly the same as it was at Fátima Bernardes’ times.

So follow the game.













on high

The audience growth of “Cidade Alerta” in recent times is very important, always with double-digit peaks.

A proof that the recent modifications and innovations in its exhibition were well corrected. The space dedicated to pets, for example, has achieved enormous repercussions.



Canned

The series “La Brea: A Terra Perdida” became one of Globoplay’s great audience successes and, now, will have its first season aired on Globo, in September.

In the United States, at the end of next month, on NBC, the second one will air.



Confidential

This is another one of the series “don’t tell anyone”, because the secrecy around it is still very big, but SBT is, yes, developing a new project for its dramaturgy. It’s a partnership.

It should burst any moment.



And by the way

About SBT too, the presence of two of its representatives can now be confirmed at the next Mipcom, in Cannes, between October 17th and 20th.

Shareholder Daniela Beyruti and Richard Vaun, international advisor, already have tickets booked.



an agony

The presidential debate, scheduled for this coming Sunday, is keeping the direction of the Band and its partners from sleeping.

So far, confirmed, but really confirmed, are Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (UB).



mark and unmark

As for the candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), about their participation, different information emerges at each moment. And so it should continue until Sunday, at the time of the debate.

Debate that will happen, with them or without them. The empty pulpit tactic will be used if one or the other or both do not show up.













New Times

Like other Globo soap operas, “Travessia”, a new work by Gloria Perez, will also have a reduced number of actors on stage.

If it exceeds the 30 mark, it will be cause for celebration. The current policy regarding the casting of actors is increasingly strict.



normal rhythm

“Pantanal”, in the current phase, has already said goodbye to Leandro Lima, Gabriel Sater, Marcela Fetter, Dan Stulbach, Cauê Campos, among others.

But, according to Globo, there is still a lot of recording ahead in Rio de Janeiro.



Mystery

Aguinaldo Silva, in Portugal, is immersed in work, writing straight, practically all day.

But, because of the “confidentiality contract”, he doesn’t want to say what it is about or even who the order is.



Forgets

About complaints from a monitor connected to Globo, inside the VAR room, in matches of the Brazilian championship, A and B, or Copa do Brasil, the CBF took action.

Now, instead of one, it’s two monitors. Really. You will see that it is to calibrate even more, opinions and whistles.



shutdown

Journalist Iara Oliveira, who was responsible for the sports area, said goodbye to CNN Brasil.

”I can say that I have been an assiduous and passionate defender of Sport since the channel’s debut in the country…, [mas] cycles need to be closed so that new ones can be opened…”, wrote Iara in a social network.













Polyvalent

In “Cara e Coragem”, Marcinha, character of Alana Ferri, is the teacher of the vertical dance company and is involved in the love triangle between Rico (André Luiz Frambach) and Lou (Vitória Bohn).

In addition to being an actress, Alana also writes, is a dancer and celebrates her character’s growth. Her debut on TV was in “Malhação – Full House”, written by Ana Maria and Patrícia Moretzsohn.



Hit – Rebate

• Tom Cavalcante is getting better and better at his imitations of politicians…

• … This week, in a special edition, there was already “Bolsonaro” and “Ciro”. Today, it must be the turn of “Lula” in “JN”.

• Christina Rocha posted a video on social media, saying she understands the end of the “Family Cases”…

• … And he said that now he intends to face new challenges…

• … He just didn’t make it very clear whether in the SBT itself or outside it.

• Fábio Porchat will participate in “Pipoca da Ivete”, on Globo, this coming Sunday.

• “A Viagem de Pedro”, a film with Cauã Reymond about D. Pedro I, hits theaters on the 1st.

• Economist Pedro Malan, former minister, will be the interviewee of “Roda Viva”, on Monday, in Cultura.

• Prime Video announces the release of “Goodnight Mommy” with Naomi Watts for September 16th.

• “Chocolate com Pimenta”, as of September, will replace “O Cravo e a Rosa” on Globo’s afternoons. Walcyr after Walcyr.