Who is the former Globo actor accused of rape

A TV director known by her stage name She* accuses actor Gustavo Novaes, with whom he had a relationship, of rape and the crime of unauthorized registration of sexual intimacy.

Today at 49, the actor began his career at the age of 8 and worked in soap operas on major broadcasters. On TV Globo, he played the role of Samuel in “Amor de Mãe” and acted in other serials such as “Saramandaia”, “Quem Beijo”, “Orgulho e Paixão”, “O Sétimo Guardião”; on SBT, he starred in the successful children’s serial “Carinha de Anjo”, by SBT; and A Terra Prometida and Genesis, by Record TV.

In cinema, Gustavo also worked in more than 30 films, among them “Hebe”, “A Próxima Canção”, “O Lobo Behind the Door” and “Minha Mãe é Uma Peça 2”.

Gustavo Novaes was contacted by the report of universe and sent the contact of his lawyer, João Bernardo Kappen, who denies all of Ella’s accusations and says that there was consent both for the recording of the video and for the sexual act.

understand the case

Earlier this month, on August 7, the Domingo Espetacular program exposed a video that would have been made during the alleged sexual violence after a TV director accused him of rape.

In the images, Gustavo appears standing, walking to a room. Then come the scenes of a woman lying on her stomach, inert. He penetrates her, and she mumbles some words, incomprehensible.

This Thursday (25), Universa published an interview with Elle. She says that her first reaction when asked by a friend about the sexual violence she suffered was to deny it.

Ella claims she was completely intoxicated and doesn’t remember what she said. She doesn’t even remember the intercourse, which she only knew happened because of the video. Lapses of memory, guilt and shame, she says, stopped her from accepting that she had been a victim of rape. The case took place in Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s very difficult to understand. I can’t even say [que foi estuprada]. The word is ugly, it hurts. I had the video, but I didn’t believe what I saw. It wasn’t possible for someone to be able to do that, someone I welcomed into my house.”

How to get help in sexual violence cases

Rape victims can seek referral hospitals for sexual violence care, to take medication to prevent STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), have psychological care and legally terminate the pregnancy. It is also possible to get guidance by calling 180, the Federal Government’s Women’s Assistance Center. It is anonymous and works nationwide and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free. The service receives complaints, gives guidance to specialists to be contacted and makes referrals to protection services and psychological assistance. Contact can also be made by WhatsApp at number (61) 99656-5008.

It is recommended, if possible, that the victim file a police report at a women’s police station, if there is such a specialty in the region. If not, registration can be done at a common police station. Even if he cannot recall the facts or point to a possible aggressor, the same man may have claimed other victims. The occurrence record opens the possibility to investigate, gather evidence and can help the authorities to identify the author of the crime.

*Artistic name. At the victim’s request, real name and surname were withheld.