Why are Brazilians sending more money abroad?

The technological innovations of the financial system were the main causes for the increase in the financial volume of the nature of this transfer

The changes made it possible to reduce the time and costs involved in each transfer

Currently, the United States and Portugal continue to be one of the main destinations for remittances.

Innovations in the financial system have brought more convenience and speed to banking services. With the changes, it is now possible to carry out a financial transaction, for example, to another country in a matter of minutes. The facilities were the precursors to the increase in the volume of personal transfers from Brazil to other countries.

According to data from the Central Bank (BC), in March 2012, around US$ 86 million left the national territory, through personal transfers, heading abroad. Ten years later, that volume jumped to US$ 214 million, which represents an increase of 148% during the period.

In addition, the sum of financial transactions for the first quarter of 2022 (US$547 million) is equivalent to more than half (55.7%) of the total value of transfers registered in 2012 (US$981 million).

Of the main destinations, the United States and Portugal remain at the top of the countries that received the most money from Brazilians in the first three months of this year. Also according to BC data, in March, Brazilians sent a total of R$50 million to the US, while Portugal received around US$38 million.

The expressive difference portrays the scenarios of the financial system in two periods. In 2012, according to Felipe Steiman, commercial manager at B&T Câmbio, large banks dominated the financial transactions in the market and, therefore, were free to raise the costs of this type of service, which inhibited the participation of new customers.

In addition, higher rates did not always follow the efficiency of operations. “Currently, with the most active brokerages and with a higher limit granted by the Central Bank in 2020 (US$ 100 thousand and US$ 300 thousand), the scenario has changed. Today, any individual or legal entity can quickly open their account at a brokerage and make transfers quickly and safely”, explains Steiman.

With the emergence of new players in the market, financial institutions were forced to improve their service conditions and even reduce fees to attract new account holders. In the case of Wise, a financial institution with global operations, half of the remittances from Brazil made abroad, currently, are usually carried out in less than an hour.

“Of the total, 85% are completed in less than 24 hours, and can be instantaneous (in less than 20 seconds) with a debit or credit card”, said Pedro Barreiro, head of banking and expansion for Brazil at Wise.

In the wake of this search for service agility, investments in technologies in the banking sector have skyrocketed in recent years. Data from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) show that, in 2021, the technology budget of banks was R$ 30.1 billion. The value is 13% higher than that calculated in 2020. For this year, estimates are that the budget will reach R$ 35.5 billion. If implemented, the amount will be 18% compared to last year.

