Why are dragons different from Daenerys’s

House of the Dragon, was finally released by HBO. With that, she brought the promise of 17 new dragons to her fans. All of them with different personalities, from the ones we saw with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) running Game of Thrones.

The question many fans have been asking is why dragons are so different. This question has been asked since the premiere of the 1st episode of House of the Dragon, which spent the start of the infamous Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. With that, Game of Thrones fans were taken aback by some differences between dragons and asked about them. On Reddit user spaacepirate says:

“Why do dragons look degenerate compared to Daenerys’s?

Several different responses were given by fans, including the possibility that dragons in House of the Dragon are simply more domesticated than their future wild counterparts on Game of Thrones.

In turn, user Apostastrophe said on Reddit:

“Like domestic dogs compared to wild wolves. Races very different to the point of almost being subspecies. In the books, we hear about a wild dragon and its coloring and description is much more like Daenerys’ appearance in the series. Different shapes, sizes and ages.

the fans of House of the Dragon, agreed with the theory. Although, some believe other factors are also at play. User pvt9000 said:

“Usually the dragons in the books had a wide variety of size and shape, as well as color. Some were elegant and smaller, others were powerful and imposing. Some had big horns. Others don’t.”

What pleases readers.

Unlike dragons in HOuse of the dragon

According to Ryan Condal, perhaps the reason for the dragons of House of the Dragon, act and look so different from the dragons of Daenerys, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, otherwise known as their children, is that they were not born of magic like their predecessors.

Condal told the TVLine in an August 2022 interview, noting what Daenerys’ dragons look like.

“These dragons grow like a real dragon, they were born from magic, so they matured very quickly.”

talking about the series, and the history of Westeros in general by George RR Martin, dragons not only play an integral role but also serve as full-fledged characters in the fantasy franchise. In turn, the story of house of the dragon is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood and includes individual traits and traits that have evolved for each creature, with them being much more physically unique than Daenerys’s.

“Not only are they bright and colorful the way George RR Martin described them in the book, he actually goes into a lot of detail about what each dragon looks like. The color of its horns and crest, the color of its scales. And then they have different silhouettes.”

the dragons of House of the Dragon, actually have two more key differences from their Game of Thrones cousins. However, they are much older and have more character.

The creation of dragons

As the series is set about 300 years before Game of Thrones, the fire-breathing dragons we see in the new HBO spinoff are further down the dragon family tree. As a result, they are not as physically evolved as those of Daenerys’ group.

According to Ryan Condal, this doesn’t just mean we’ll see dragons in different sizes and shapes, but also with individual personalities and “real dragon” traits, as mentioned before. Condal told TVLine.

“Certain things will be a little more Drogon-like, and others will feel completely different. And then there’s your size on a different scale.”

After all, the biggest dragon alive is in Vhagar, even the cubs and juveniles that have grown up over time. And like the dragons of House of the Dragon, are basically created and linked to House Targaryen, through their family bloodlines and Dragonriders, fans can see a much deeper and more emotional connection between them and the human characters in the series. Condal explained:

“We really tried to include them with an individual personality that you can start to detect. Through their animation and how they interact with their knight, and who their knight is. of the most memorable characters in our little universe here.”

According to The New York Times, George RR Martin spent before creating the Targarial story, through at least two different writers. One of the reasons he kept pushing for the creation of the series and the TV capture was that he put such a huge spotlight on dragons.

“I didn’t want to quit. It had everything I thought we needed for a successful successor series. There was all the intrigue surrounding the Iron Throne. Had the big houses vying. There were dragons – lots of dragons – and battles and betrayals.”

