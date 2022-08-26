Why women gain belly in the menopause stage and how to take care of it – 08/26/2022

I know few women who are over 45 and have not seen their belly circumference gain a few inches more. Even eating the same amount as always, doing the same activities, this accumulation of localized fat, which could previously be on the thighs and butt, seems to come out of nowhere and settle there in the middle of the body to stay.

The so-called “menopause belly” is one of the most common consequences of the hormonal transition that women go through at this stage. And this process can start up to seven years before the final break of menstruation, in the so-called perimenopause, which usually starts around 45 years old.

“Hormones change the body, transforming the child into a woman, the ovaries begin to function around the age of 10, and at the age of 15, in general, we already have a feminine contour, a thinner waist and an increase in the hips, bringing the feminine enhancement that defines the aesthetic differentiation of the adult woman. Of course, the estrogens produced by the ovaries are the masters of this profile, but they do not work alone. The genetics that bring the body profiles and the lifestyle will collaborate for this body to have a guitar-like silhouette”, he says. endocrinologist and nutritionist Vânia Assaly.

And what makes our body change from guitar, or pear, to a shape that more resembles an apple at this stage? What happens is a drastic change in how our bodies store fat. As our ovaries stop producing the female hormone estrogen, we start to accumulate fat more like men, that is, in the central part of the body.

And although we may not even care aesthetically about the larger circumference of the abdomen, nor want a flat belly, this fat can bring health risks. “Central fat deposit is responsible for the increased incidence of diabetes, hepatic steatosis (liver fat), high blood pressure, among other diseases”, warns the doctor. This fat, called visceral, is considered more dangerous by experts.

That is, it is normal for most of us to go through this, but it demands attention. And there is, yes, a lot that we can do in terms of lifestyle to change this situation. It is not easy to eliminate this stubborn fat, but it is possible to reduce it at least to a level that does not cause health risks.

Eat a little less and better

It is necessary to control the food portions a little better than when we were younger, especially the more caloric ones. Vânia recommends a diet with reduced glycemic load. A tip is to follow a Mediterranean diet (On the table of the inhabitants of this region is fresh and natural food such as fruits, vegetables, fish, olive oil, oilseeds, grains and cereals. Milk and cheese are consumed sparingly). Reduce sugar and alcohol to a minimum. I know, this part is hard for most of us, but it makes a big difference. Swap juices and sodas for water. A lot of water. Cookies, cakes, ultra processed foods and sweets in general should be thought of as something out of the ordinary. You don’t have to stop eating. But it can’t be every day.

move more

Physical activity, including aerobic exercise and strength training (especially weight training), can help you lose excess fat. As you gain muscle, your body burns calories more efficiently, which makes weight management easier. Plus, you still gain a sense of well-being that exercise brings. Not exercising in peri and post-menopause is no longer an option for those who want health and balanced weight.

hormone replacement

For those who do not have a contraindication, replacing estrogen, precisely the hormone that the body stops producing at this stage, can help. I have already talked here about hormone replacement and my personal experience with it.

Finally, no blaming yourself, losing your self-esteem or feeling like the last of women because of a belly. Our focus, first and foremost, should be on health. And habit and body changes can take time. So take it easy, persistence and the benefits will arise. Changes should be for life, not to fit into a pair of jeans from when I was younger.