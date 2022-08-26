Will my phone get Android 13? g1 lists devices that should win the new version | Technology

Cell phone cases: learn about options to protect your smartphone

Google’s own Pixel family of phones was the first to get the update. Throughout the year, other manufacturers working with the search giant’s software should release Android 13 for selected cell phones.

Galaxy A13, A22, A22 5G, A23, A32, A32 5G, A33, A51, A51 5G, A52, A52s, A52 5G, A53, A71, A71 5G, A72 and A73

Galaxy M22, M23, M32, M32 5G, M33, M52 5G, M53 5G and M62

Galaxy S10 Lite, S20 FE, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21, S21 FE, S21+, S21 Ultra, S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Z Fold 3 5G, Z Flip and Z Flip 3 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

*List assembled based on the brand’s update policy, which offers up to four years of Android updates.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge+ 2022

Motorola Edge 2022

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

Moto G 5G 2022

Moto G82 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G42

Moto G32

*List taken from Motorola’s Updates and Security website.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11, 11S, 11S 5G, 11 Pro 5G and 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi 10, 10C, 10 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 5G

*List taken from Xiaomi’s Updates and Security website.

Asus Zenfone 8

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Asus ROG Phone 5s

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

O g1 reached out to Realme, but got no answers until publication. The list will be updated as soon as there is a response. Nokia (HMD Global) said it “does not have an official list of devices that will receive Android 13”.

When will my phone get the update

When Android 13 was introduced, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Nokia and Realme were the first brands to confirm their adherence to the new software.

Nonetheless, each brand works with a different schedule, so it is not possible to know when your mobile will be updated. It is recommended to always keep an eye on your device settings to check if there are any updates available.

Other models should be added to the list later.

How to update android phone

Go in Settings (or Adjustments) of the telephone;

of the telephone; tap on systems ;

; Later, System update ;

; Finally, the device will display whether or not an update is available.