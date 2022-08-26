Will the BRL 1,000 grant continue in 2023? What is the future of the program?

Thousands of professionals across the country received the news in July that the government would pay a monthly allowance of R$ 1 thousand. Those contemplated were self-employed truck drivers and taxi drivers, groups that face difficulties with the rise in fuel prices.

Read more: End of Pix? Central Bank announces new financial platform

The money to pay six monthly installments until December was allocated through a constitutional amendment edited by the government and approved by the National Congress. In this way, the transfers are guaranteed until the end of this year.

But next year, the payments will continue? Will truck driver and taxi assistance be expanded to 2023?

Minister of Position

Asked about the continuity of the measures, the Minister of Labor and Welfare, José Carlos Oliveira, said that it is still not possible to hit the hammer. According to him, “it will depend on the economic situation of Brazil and the world”.

However, considering that the Union Budget for 2023 is tight, it is possible that the benefits will actually end in December. It is also worth remembering that they were created to reduce the effects of high fuel prices, whose prices have been falling in recent weeks.

Assistance for truck drivers and taxi drivers

In early August, around 190,000 autonomous cargo carriers received two installments of R$1,000 each, one of which was retroactive to July. The same happened with about 245 thousand taxi drivers who had their data sent by Brazilian city halls.

See the payment schedule for the next installments: