“Wishing me to go to ICU”

Yasmin Brunet makes up the group of national influencers with good numbers of engagements on social networks. so much exposure requires a high price and, often, the blonde’s declarations give rise to talk in the networks social and that’s what happened this Thursday (25). The model had to go to personal media defend yourself from further criticism.

It turns out that, recently, the content creator gave an interview and reported that a friend would have been cured of the cancer with the help of meditation. The lines didn’t catch on well between the followers of the influencer, mainly considering that the fight against the disease is extremely challenging and is part of the reality of millions of Brazilians.

“I’m getting messages wanting me to go to the sick ICU to see if meditation works, if what I’m talking about works. When I talked about my friend’s story, it’s her story. I never said that meditation heals cancer” she said. “I told her what she did and what worked for her. I would never say that they should stop looking for conventional treatments and meditate to heal. I just shared a story, because I do believe in the power of the body and the mind. That’s not to say that those who didn’t get cured of cancer didn’t “want” or “try” as you guys are saying,” she continued.

“I wanted to apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said, especially to anyone who is struggling with cancer, who has had cancer and who has lost someone close to this horrible disease. I believe that what I said is being very misunderstoodso I’m coming to clarify”, he concluded.