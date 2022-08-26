With 18 confirmed cases of monkeypox, RN launches contingency plan | large northern river

With 18 confirmed cases of patients with monkeypox (Monkeypox) in Rio Grande do Norte, the State Department of Public Health (Sesap) launched this Thursday (25) a contingency plan to prevent and combat the spread of the disease.

According to the government, the document is intended to guide the state’s health services on preparedness and response measures.

Three health units are pointed out as a reference for suspected and confirmed cases: the Giselda Trigueiro Hospital, in Natal, the Rafael Fernandes Hospital, in Mossoró, and the Maria Alice Fernandes Hospital, also in Natal, but aimed at the pediatric (child) public.

According to Sesap, Rio Grande do Norte has been monitoring the disease since the risk announcement released by the National Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) on May 19, 2022.

Also according to the ministry, the state’s contingency plan was prepared from the “available evidence” until August 22, 2022.

“Sesap has been working constantly with the municipalities, since before the confirmation of the first case. This document complements and systematizes the work and must be evaluated and revised whenever new scientific evidence is available”, said the Secretary of State for Public Health, Cyprian Maya.

The most recent epidemiological bulletin points out that, in addition to the 18 confirmed cases in the municipalities of Natal, Parnamirim and Mossoró, the state has 69 suspected cases in 15 other municipalities.

“We are monitoring all cases, promoting epidemiological surveillance and constantly training professionals to identify cases, treatment and care measures”, completed the coordinator of Health Surveillance at Sesap, Kelly Lima.

The plan details the levels of response to cases, the definition necessary to identify the disease, goes through epidemiological procedures and contact tracing, precautionary measures, to response measures, such as guidelines for home isolation, treatment and access to health services. health.

“Until now, no case has required hospitalization here in RN. In any case, we are prepared for any eventuality, giving the necessary support to those who are infected”, reinforced André Prudente, director of Hospital Giselda Trigueiro.

Sesap reported that it is still waiting for the Ministry of Health to send inputs (kits) to carry out the tests, for faster detection of the disease.

Among other measures, the document guides, for example, that health professionals use protective equipment to avoid contamination, in the care of patients with suspected disease.

“The individual who seeks care due to acute skin lesions and fever should be prioritized. At the time of reception, whether on an outpatient basis, primary care or hospital care, it is suggested that the patient receives a surgical mask, with guidance on the correct form from its use, and be taken to an area separate from other users. If diagnosed as a suspected case of Monkeypox, the patient must be kept isolated (contact and droplet precautions). Skin lesions in exposed areas must be protected by a sheet, clothing or apron with long sleeves. Notification to epidemiological surveillance must be immediate”, guides the document.

During the presentation of the plan, the representatives of Sesap informed that the population must maintain daily care, with a more effective cleaning of clothes, as well as bed and bath linen.

They also explained that the infected group in RN is basically men aged between 18 and 45 years old and that there is a different behavior between children and adults. More malnourished children tend to have a greater evolution of the disease, which has not yet happened in Brazil, according to the doctor André Prudente.

Also according to Sesap, the disease has two lineages: one from East Africa and the other from West Africa. The western one is less serious and is the most incident in the world.