With symptoms in David Luiz, viral hepatitis is a public health case in Brazil – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

The country has an average of more than 34 thousand cases of the disease per year

Per: Bruno Villafranca

the replacement of David Luizin the interval of the match against the Sao Paulo, turned on the alert of everyone who followed the game. Along with the change in Dorival Júnior’s team, which put Fabrício Bruno in place of shirt 23, came the rumors of the reason for the exchange of the player from Flamengo, which, for no apparent reason, caught the attention of red-black fans. Even with the brilliant victory, at the end of the duel, the preliminary information of the forced change was that the former Chelsea athlete (ING) would have symptoms that would indicate a picture of viral hepatitis. In the collective room, after the match, the coach of the Fla spoke quickly about the defender’s situation:

“I can’t speak. It would be frivolous of me to talk about a pre-evaluated athlete. He will certainly undergo a medical evaluation by our department this Thursday (25th) and we will find out what happened to him”, declared Dorival Júnior.

Viral hepatitis is a serious public health problem in Brazil and worldwide. It is a type of infection that affects the liver, causing mild, moderate or even severe changes. In most cases they are silent, that is, they have no symptoms. However, when present, they can manifest as: tiredness, fever, malaise, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellow skin and eyes, dark urine and pale stools.

According to the Ministry of Health, from 2000 to 2021, 718,651 confirmed cases of viral hepatitis were reported in Brazil. Of these, 168,175 (23.4%) refer to hepatitis A cases, 264,640 (36.8%) to hepatitis B, 279,872 (38.9%) to hepatitis C and 4,259 (0.6%) to Hepatitis D. The report by Coluna do Fla spoke with doctor Junia Vieira, who explained a little more about the disease, the most frequent types of virus in Brazil, in addition to the main forms of contagion.

— Type A hepatitis occurs because of the ease of transmission and almost always occurs through contaminated food and water. We find many of these cases in hospitals. They are usually more acute, but the treatment is not specific. For these episodes, it is only recommended rest and medical follow-up. In cases of hepatitis B and C, the disease can become chronic. For hepatitis B, SUS provides rapid tests, which, through a drop of blood, can identify the presence of infection. Once this type of virus is diagnosed, there is no cure, but the drugs currently available help to control the virus and prevent the disease from progressing. – said the doctor.

Hepatitis C cases are usually the most serious. Junia also talked about the proper treatment for this type of virus: “Type C, despite being a potentially chronic disease, has a cure through medications offered by the SUS, since 2018, with efficacy rates of over 95%. These treatments are usually carried out for 8 or 12 weeks”, explained the doctor.

The next appointment of Flamengowith probable absence of David Luiz, will be on Sunday (28), against Botafogo. The game takes place at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Nilton Santos Stadium, valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coluna do Fla, as usual, brings all the emotions of this match, with the most red-black and hot-footed broadcast on the internet, on YouTube.