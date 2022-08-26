Without a wife and without Olivia, Joca loses everything in Cara e Coragem

The fate of an unscrupulous womanizer is almost always solitude in cinema, literature and, of course, television drama. In the next chapters of face and courage, play (Leopoldo Pacheco) will taste his own poison when he realizes the distance between the two main women in his life, olivia (Paula Braun) and without the support of the wife Nadir (Stella Maria Rodrigues).

The result will be consistent with the public’s expectations, after all, Joca has shown countless times that he doesn’t deserve anyone’s passion, due to the high load of lies and absurd situations created just to avoid the discovery of his betrayals. To make matters worse for Lou’s father (Victoria Bohn), Olivia simply decides it’s time to move on.

Nadir and Olivia move on with their lives and give up on Joca in the seven o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

With the appearance of Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) in her life, everything changed. Now, the owner of the vertical dance company has a new purpose and even ventures to say that she is in love with Pat’s ex-husband (Paolla Oliveira), while Joca suffers in the corners and thinks of an alternative to exterminate the illustrator’s chances with the woman responsible for drawing his biggest sighs.

Joca even tries, but he is not even able to confront Alfredo in an efficient way, as he is fully aware of his flaws and believes that he could be in an even more deplorable situation if he starred in a catastrophic scene publicly. Even so, a fight between Joca and Alfredo will be decisive to sink the womanizer once and for all and provide the illustrator with the chance to move on with his life in peace.

To top it off, Nadir starts to get tired of Joca’s attitudes and lies, looking for an alternative way to avoid confusion with her husband. Do you think that Joca deserves a redemption in the soap opera Cara e Coragem or is it better for him to take the worst? Leave your opinion in the comments!