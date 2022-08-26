Woman is killed by ex-husband with machetes in front of children – SelesNafes.com

Per BUTTON EYE

A 40-year-old woman was killed indoors while preparing dinner for her children, on Thursday night (25), around 9 pm, in a bridge region in the Jardim Marco Zero neighborhood, in the south of Macapá. The case is treated by the Civil Police as a femicide.

The suspect in the crime is the victim’s ex-husband, Marcos Costa de Oliveira, also 40 years old. They hadn’t lived together for over a year.

The aggressor did not accept the end of the relationship that had lasted about more than 20 years. This would have been the reason for the death of Maria Eunice Viegas.

A witness said that the victim was in the kitchen when she was attacked, with machetes. The victim was eviscerated. She was still rescued at the Emergency Hospital (HE), but has already arrived dead at the health unit.

The ex-couple’s children saw their mother being attacked. One of them ran down the street, asking the neighbors for help, but the attacker fled and even threw his 12-year-old son into the lake when he tried to grab him.

Hours later, a nephew of the victim saw the accused drinking in a bar, in Bairro Pacoval, as if nothing had happened.

It was then that the family member asked a taxi driver for help and the aggressor was immobilized, placed in the trunk of the taxi and taken to the police station.

The agents who were on duty at the Women’s Police Station, under the command of delegate Plínio, took over the case. During searches of the crime scene, they found the machete used to kill Maria Eunice thrown into the lake.