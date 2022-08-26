Woman says she got dementia from mold; case is rare, but it happens – 08/25/2022

An Australian woman claimed she had dementia because of a mold infestation in her home. When she was 37 years old in 2016, love Skilton discovered the problem after experiencing various symptoms in the body.

“My brain was fine and my body was fine,” the nutritionist said in an interview with the website. news, from Australia. “I started getting sick, visibly sick, about two months later,” she explained.

Amie reported allergy, fatigue, and weight gain. After a few months, she noticed that her brain functions also began to decline. The Australian had difficulty concentrating and working. At one point, she forgot her own name.

“I went to fill out a form one day and I was looking at the box that said my name and I was like, ‘What is it again?'” she said, describing the horror of forgetting something “deeply personal.”

Can yeast infections cause dementia?

In Brazil, according to data from the Healthy Construction Movement, which brings together the main companies in the waterproofing market, about 80% of properties have infiltration problems, which cause moisture and, consequently, give rise to mold, an undesirable tenant that can be extremely harmful to health.

Mold is a fungus, better known for aspergillus fumigatus and, when it reproduces, it forms colonies and it is they that give that dark, grayish or greenish aspect to walls and objects.

Image: Getty Images

Although rare, it can cause dementia. But first, it is necessary to understand that dementias do not only include Alzheimer’s. There are several types that make it into the list, such as dementia frontotemporal (FTD), body dementia Lewis and senile dementia.

Dementia is a clinical condition that is nothing more than memory impairment plus impairment of other cognitive functions. It can be a problem with language, writing, reading, among others. Leonardo Valente Camargo, neurologist, adjunct professor at PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná).

According to doctors, it is possible that infections in the central nervous system by fungi cause cognitive and memory loss, for example, but not in the way described by the Australian.

In part of the article, she says that she was referred to a neurologist who diagnosed her with “inhaled Alzheimer’s”, which, according to doctors, does not exist. “Mold can cause dementia, but not Alzheimer’s, as described in the report”, reinforces the doctor, also head of the neurology service at Hospital Evangélico de Londrina.

According to Camargo, the fungus reaches the central nervous system through inhalation, and the respiratory system is the one that suffers the most. Once present in the region, depending on the location, the fungus can cause symptoms of dementia.

“This can lead to a transient dysfunction and, with the correct treatment, an antifungal, you decrease the inflammatory process and improve the person’s clinical condition”, explains the neurologist. Today, at 42, Amie said that, after treating the problem, she is in good health, with “normal” cognitive functions – which proves that she couldn’t have Alzheimer’s, since the disease has no cure.

Image: iStock

What else can mold cause?

Much more common than dementia, mold tends to affect the respiratory system more, causing irritative and inflammatory processes, resulting in a series of symptoms, such as coughing, malaise, sneezing, stuffy nose, tiredness, runny nose and difficulty breathing, in addition to rhinitis, sinusitis, asthma, bronchitis and ringworm.

Depending on the immunological situation, predisposition and the time of exposure to the fungus, there are people who can develop a more serious condition, called hypersensitivity pneumonitis.

Signs that you may be living with mold

Sneezing and coughing and frequent asthma attacks with no apparent cause;

Tiredness and shortness of breath;

Strong smell;

Dark stains on walls, furniture and clothes.

With information from reports published on 01/18/2021 and 04/11/2021.