Workers can get R$ 24.6 billion ‘forgotten’ in PIS/Pasep through the FGTS application, says Caixa | Economy

Caixa Econômica Federal reported this Thursday (25) that workers can consult and request the withdrawal of amounts related to PIS / Pasep through the application of the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS).

According to the institution, R$ 24.6 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas are available and 10.6 million people have amounts receivable.

Those who worked with a formal contract in the private sector, or as a public servant, between 1971 and 1988 are entitled to the resources.

The average value of the quotas is R$ 2,300, but the individual balance of each one will depend on how long the person worked, between 1971 and 1988, and what their salary was at that time.

PIS/Pasep: until when can I withdraw the benefit?

In 2019, the government authorized all workers to seek these resources and carry out the full withdrawal. Until that moment, it could only be withdrawn in specific cases, such as retirement or serious illness.

The values ​​can also be requested at Caixa branches. For this, workers must bring the necessary documents: personal identification document, PIS/Pasep certificate and declaration of qualified dependents.

“The easiest and fastest way [de sacar os recursos] the FGTS is available through the APP, which can be downloaded for free”, declared Caixa’s vice president, Edilson Carrogi.

Around BRL 25 billion are waiting for workers who contributed PIS-Pasep

How to order in the app

To request a withdrawal through the FGTS application, workers must select the message “You have a withdrawal available”, and then “Request a withdrawal from PIS/Pasep” and choose the form of withdrawal: account credit or in person.

According to Caixa, the withdrawal can be credited to a bank account of any financial institution indicated by the worker, free of charge.

If you choose to receive the funds in cash, the withdrawal can be made with the “citizen card” up to the amount of R$ 3 thousand in lottery units, or Caixa’s self-service terminals.

In the event that the worker has died, his/her beneficiary relative may also seek the resources in the application.