Workshop on Integrating the Unified Health System is held in Itupeva

The Municipality of Itupeva, through the Health Department, through the Permanent Education Team, promoted, on August 25 and 26, in the building of the School of Government and Server Development (EGDS), the ‘Workshop for Integrating the System Unified Health System (SUS)’.

The meeting was led by the coordinator of the Permanent Education Team, Sara Carvalho, who highlighted the importance of this initiative. “This workshop was important for us to discuss the work processes in the daily lives of servers who work in various organic health sectors, from the top leadership, the legislature, the Health Council, workers and users of the SUS”, she described.

During the workshop, dynamics and discussions were also held on the work processes with the public in question. “The idea is for this content to be absorbed and shared with other professionals and those involved,” he said.

Sara Carvalho also pointed out that through payment, positive results are also expected in communication between SUS servers and users. “In addition to improvements in the work process, making everyone involved in SUS protagonists, knowing their rights and duties”, she commented.

About the event location – The workshop also marked the beginning of the activities of the School of Government and Server Development in a new space, located at Travessa Maria Clara Almeida Santos, 32, in Parque das Vinhas. For more information, contact EGDS at (11) 4290-1494.



