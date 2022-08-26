XP raises Grupo Soma’s price target (SOMA3) and highlights Hering’s megastores potential

XP raised the target price of Grupo Soma’s share (SOMA3) from R$17 to R$19, an upside potential of 46% compared to the previous day’s closing, with a revision of the estimates for the fashion retailer after the results of the second quarter and new cost of capital assumptions. The company’s net profit more than doubled between April and June this year.

In the report signed by Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Senday, XP maintained its buy recommendation for SOMA3 and showed a preference for paper. The house believes that the synergies with Hering, acquired by Grupo Soma last year, should begin to materialize in the coming quarters.

“High-end brands are expected to continue to perform well, even against their toughest last year’s results,” the analysts wrote. XP sees price to earnings per share (P/E) ratio at 16 times in 2023.

Hering megastores are a “growth lever”

This week, Hering opened its first megastore in Recife. For the analysis team at XP, which was in one of these new units, the model is a growth lever for the retailer’s same store sales (SSS).

The house explains that the megastores have a more complete range of products and a leaner cost structure. Occupancy cost per square foot is often cheaper for larger stores. These units also have an assisted self-service model.

In addition, the new structures should also contribute to the repositioning of the brand, either with the final consumer or with multi-brand stores that sell the company’s product, in addition to franchisees.

“We believe that the updated positioning and the consumer experience with the megastores should contribute to boosting the SSS of the brand in all its channels, given that a stronger and desired brand ends up being more attractive for multi-brands. It can also be used as an example to encourage franchisees to invest in the renovation of their own stores”, write XP analysts.

The team believes that around 10 stores will be remodeled by the end of 2022, both owned and franchised.

Read too

According to the Refinitivof the seven houses that cover SOMA3, six recommend the purchase and one has a neutral evaluation (hold). The average target price for the paper, calculated based on analysts’ projections, is R$17, an upside potential of more than 30% compared to yesterday’s close.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related