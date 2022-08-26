Yes, diabetes can cause impotence!

Disclosure Diabetes control and medical monitoring can help in cases of impotence

when we talk about diabetes

we need to understand that measuring glucose and treating it correctly are fundamental factors

and determinants

to avoid complications caused by decompensated disease over time. Among the problems caused by high and uncontrolled glucose is the sexual dysfunction

, which can affect both men and women. Among men, according to experts, this is one of the main motivations for them to ask for medical help.

Among women, it is necessary to redouble attention to the characteristic symptoms of sexual dysfunction. But why does this happen? How to prevent or treat impotence?

Those who live with diabetes need to control their blood glucose, but unfortunately the lack of adherence to treatment or even the non-diagnosis hinder this care.

Diabetes X sexual impotence



High blood glucose causes a inflammatory process

in the vessels and the penis needs these vessels to be healthy, in good condition to receive a large volume of blood at the time of erection

, according to endocrinologist Denise Franco. If this flow is not adequate, it can compromise the erection. Allied to the vascular condition, the person with diabetes can also present diabetic neuropathy as a complication, which affects the nerves of Organs sexual organs.

But it’s not just men who suffer from sexual dysfunction, women also need to redouble care and pay attention to the characteristic signs of this problem. Among the most common symptoms are: decreased lubrication, vaginal stiffness, less arousal during stimulation, difficulty reaching orgasm, pain during intercourse, candidiasis and repeated infection.







Despite worrying men and women, sexual dysfunction has treatment

medication and, in the case of decompensated diabetes, the improvement in glycemic control is essential for the problem to be solved. Medical follow-up is essential

.

Good diabetes control helps to prevent this condition. “Blood glucose control can reduce the risk of a complication like this”, explains Denise Franco.

Difficulty in erection can also be a warning for heart care

. According to the doctor Denise Franco, studies show that men who have sexual impotence are twice as likely to have cardiovascular problems. “If the vessels of the penis are compromised, the same could be happening in the heart”, says endocrinology.

