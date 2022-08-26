Young man drowned while performing in a hotel pool

Young man died during live – Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

Young man drowned in a hotel pool in Chatsworth, Canada.

She was live streaming on Facebook at the time of the accident.

His body was found hours later by guests.

A 23-year-old died last week while live streaming on her Facebook page. Hellen Nyabuto drowned in a hotel swimming pool.

The case took place in Chatsworth, Ontario, Canada, last Thursday (18). The woman was staying at a hotel in the city and decided to do a live.

The beginning of the images shows the smiling young woman, interacting with followers and celebrating the “wonderful time” in Canada. She alternates diving with close trips to her cell phone to send messages to spectators.

After one of those dips to the bottom of the pool, however, she starts screaming for help. There are a few agonizing minutes, in which Nyabuto even disappears from the images.

Body found hours later

According to information from the local press, the young woman was only found hours later in the hotel’s swimming pool.

Nyabuto was a nurse and worked at a home for the elderly in the area. Her parents, also Kenyan but living in Canada, are now seeking financial help to pay for the burial.