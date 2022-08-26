Zé Felipe and Virgínia cause in Bonito and fans expect to see bandits on stage at the festival

The couple Zé Felipe and Virgínia are already in Bonito to enjoy a second ‘Honeymoon’ and cause an uproar among fans, residents and tourists, who are in town to enjoy the 21st Winter Festival.

As found by the report of the mediamaxthe country singer and the influencer stayed in a well-known hotel in the city and are now on a private farm about 20 km from the urban area of ​​Bonito.

The reports are that the property is surrounded by a battalion of security guards, to prevent possible invasions by fans, who surround the place in an attempt to take a picture with the couple sensation of the moment. On social media, both said they are in the tourist city, to really enjoy moments together, as a family. In all, they must stay for 9 days.

The expectation of the fans is that the singer will do the little dance ‘Bandido’, which went viral on TikTok. The performance can even take place on the stage where singer Daniel performs, on this 1st day of the festival.

The resident Ana Thaila, who works as an attendant in the local commerce, said that she is a big fan of the couple. “If I had known they were at the hotel, I would have gone there and tried to take a picture with them,” she said. She is ‘dreaming’ of seeing her idol at the festival, even if it’s for a small performance.

Also according to the report, Zé Felipe’s father, the singer Leonardo, was also with them, however, he would already be in the marshland of Mato Grosso do Sul, with the intention of practicing sport fishing.