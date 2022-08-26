Zé Paulino disappears for 10 years, becomes ‘José Mendes’ and seeks revenge on Tertulinho

The soap opera Sertão Sea is just getting started, but it promises to drive the public into a frenzy. This because Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) will be presumed dead after suffering a serious accident. Tertulinho (Renato Góes)however, will take the opportunity to steal the heart of Candoca (Isadora Cruz). The cowboy, on the other hand, will be away from Canta Pedra for ten years.

In the next chapter of the 30th, Zé ​​Paulino and Tertulinho will have an accident during a trip. It will happen, however, that Candoca’s fiancé will end up getting the worst of it. Colonel Tertúlio’s son (José de Abreu) ​​will leave his rival behind to agonize to death. However, Adamastor (Everaldo Pontes) will find him still alive and help him recover.

On the other hand, upon returning to Canta Pedra, Tertulinho will tell everyone that Zé Paulino died in the accident. Soon after, he will discover that the rival is more alive than ever, but he will hide this from Candoca.

A year after the accident and fully recovered, Zé Paulino will return to the small town, but he will come across his great love by marrying Tertulinho. Disappointed, he will decide to disappear forever.

Then the story will jump ten years. When that happens, Zé Paulino will have become a rich man and assumed a new identity: “José Mendes”. Powerful, he will decide to return to Canta Pedra to take revenge on Tertulinho and cause the biggest stir in the city.

It is worth noting that Sertão Sea it is a work of Mario Teixeiraunder the general direction of Pedro Brenelli and artistic direction of Allan Fiterman. In the main roles, the six o’clock soap opera count with Isadora Cruz, Sergio Guizé, Renato GóesCyria Cordeiro, Débora Bloch, José de Abreu, Giovana Cordeiro and Enrique Díaz.