Zefa encourages Bruaca to hide Leôncio’s secret

While doing the dishes, Zefa and Maria Bruaca will talk about a secret plan.

Returning to live on the farm José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), after a season in the tapera of Juma (Alanis Guillen) in wetland, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will have a strong ally in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi. Its about Zefa (Paula Barbosa).

So that you can be comfortable with Alcides (Juliano Cazarre), Zefa that at that time of wetland has already become good friends with the ex-boss, so she will tell the ex-housewife to find a way to go to the room with her lover.

KNOW MORE! Pantanal – Tadeu shows himself to be the worst of the ‘garbage boys’, and forces Zefa to lose her virginity: “I’m going to break up”

“No one needs to know”will explain the character of Paula Barbosa. In scenes scheduled to air this Thursday (25), according to information from TV Prime, Zefa will be helping Phylum (Dira Paes) tidying up the kitchen and bruaca will be with them.

the mother of Thaddeus (José Loreto) will explain to the new guest that she doesn’t need to help with the housework, as she already has the maid to do the job. Phylum will still tell Maria Bruaca that she is a guest of José Leoncio and after that he will retire from the kitchen in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

Pantanal – Velho do Rio makes a bombastic revelation of Tadeu and leaves Juma in shock: “Escaped” Pantanal – Irma is shocked to see Velho do Rio for the first time Pantanal – Is it the end of Zuleica? She loses son, apartment, savings and becomes Tenório’s new ‘slave’

Zefa will enjoy the moment alone with the ex-wife of tenorio (Murilo Benício) to exchange confidences. “How are you going to be? Are you going to want to see Arcides or not?”will shoot the interior.

SECRET PLAN IN PANTANAL

the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia) will answer that she doesn’t know if she should look for her lover while she’s on the farm. José Leonciobut the maid will explain that just don’t let anyone know.

“I don’t feel comfortable lying with him while I file a lawsuit on top of the other”, will justify the character of Isabel Teixeira. Although, Zefa will make a point of remembering that tenorio he was just enjoying life while his wife was doing a hell of a lot in the house and still hid Zuleica (Aline Borges) for over twenty years and three children out of wedlock.

Maria Bruaca will become reflective, but will soon end up agreeing with Zefa and will decide to look Alcides. About that, Thaddeuswho was hiding, will appear to comment with his girlfriend about the passion of the two and the countrywoman will regret that the dishes ended up being all for her to wash alone in wetland.