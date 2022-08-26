Zelensky says world was one step away from nuclear disaster in Zaporijia

Ukrainian President says power to the reactors was cut off for hours due to Russian bombing in the area. Moscow accuses Ukrainian forces of causing a blackout. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia, with its action at the Zaporijia nuclear plant, has put Ukraine and the Europeans “one step closer to a radioactive disaster” when electricity in the The Zaporijia nuclear power plant was shut down for hours due to Russian bombing of the area, allegations Moscow denies.







Zelensky: “Every minute Russian troops remain at the nuclear plant is a risk of a global radiation disaster” Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Zelensky said Thursday’s Russian bombardment caused a fire at a nearby coal plant, which damaged the only remaining line and caused the reactor complex, the largest of its kind in Europe, to be disconnected from the power grid. A Russian official blamed Ukraine.

Diesel generators ensured the supply of vital energy to the plant’s cooling and safety systems, according to Zelensky, who praised Ukrainian technicians who operate the plant under the eyes of the Russian military.

“The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and other international organizations must act much faster than they do now. Because every minute that Russian troops remain at the nuclear plant is a risk of a global radiation disaster,” Zelensky said on Thursday. Friday (26/08), in his usual night speech.

The Ukrainian president reported that, for the first time in history, “the Zaporijia nuclear power plant stopped”, but “the emergency protection of the power units worked, after the last line of work of the power return from the plant to the power system. Ukrainian tank was damaged by Russian bombing”.

According to the Ukrainian government official, the diesel generators were activated immediately to supply power to the plant, “to sustain it after the closure”.

“The world must understand that if the diesel generators had not been turned on, if the automation and personnel at our factory had not reacted after the blackout, we would already have had to overcome the consequences of the radiation accident,” Zelenski said.

Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Energoatom said electricity for the plant’s own needs was currently being supplied through a power line in Ukraine’s electrical system and that work was underway to restore the grid connection to the plant’s two working reactors.

Russians blame Ukrainians for blackout

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in the town of Enerhodar near the plant, blamed the incident on Ukraine’s armed forces, saying they had caused a fire in a forest near the plant. He said local villages were without power for several hours.

“This was caused by the disconnection of the power lines at the Zaporyjia nuclear power plant as a result of provocations by Zelensky’s fighters,” Rogov wrote on Telegram. “The disconnect itself was triggered by a fire and short circuit in the power lines.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, captured the plant in March and has controlled it ever since, although Ukrainian technicians still operate it.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of bombing the site, fueling fears of a nuclear disaster.

The United Nations (UN) is seeking access to the plant and has called for the demilitarization of the area. Officials at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are “very, very close” to being able to visit Zaporijia, the agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, assured on Thursday.

Nuclear experts have warned that cuts in the power needed to cool the plant’s nuclear fuel pools could cause a disastrous meltdown.

md/lf (EFE, Reuters)