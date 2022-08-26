Zezé opens the game about separation with Zilu and fights over assets

In an exclusive interview with the columnist LeoDias, published this Friday (26/8), Zezé Di Camargo talked about the end of his marriage with Zilu Godoi and is fighting in court for the division of assets. The singer said that the mother of his children backed out after signaling that she was in agreement with the sharing.

According to Zezé, at first, the division was made considering both parties, as required by legal means. “We got my lawyer and hers and he said: ‘How much is there, how much did you build together? So you want to keep this?’ ‘No, I want to keep it’, [apontou uma das partes]. ‘Oh, and you?’ [perguntou o advogado]’I want to keep this here’, [disse a outra parte]”, detailed the singer.

Zezé exemplified the division by citing an apartment in Miami and the famous É o Amor farm; “’Then let’s take stock of how much will be left for each one. If you’re going to keep more, Zezé, you have to compensate her financially or vice versa. Are you going to stay with a Miami apartment?’, [disse o advogado]. ‘Will stay with me, I like Miami’, [disse Zilu]. Then he stayed with her. ‘And the farm?’ [perguntou o advogado]. ‘I don’t want a farm, because it costs me, I won’t be able to play’, [disse Zilu] and then I said that the farm stays with me and that was it”, recalled Zezé.

After that, the singer said he was surprised by his ex-wife. “After a while, when it was all over, [ela disse] ‘no, I don’t think it was fair’ and went to court. [Eu, então, apontei:] ‘No, wait a minute. I have all the evidence, everything signed.’ The separation was signed, all by mutual agreement, with the approval of the Justice, approved by the judge, so it is difficult to want to change the game when it is ending ”, he declared.

Watch the full interview:

