Zezé reveals that, in case of separation, Graciele is left with nothing

Zezé Di Camargo gave an interview to the head of this column published this Friday (26/8). The singer spoke about several subjects, including his relationship with his wife, Graciele Lacerda. Zezé revealed that his partner chose to sign a contract that makes it clear that all assets belonging to the singer will remain with Zezé in the event of the end of the relationship.

“When we decided to live together, she told me to call my lawyer, there is no lawyer for her, so we can sign a stable union contract. So, if I broke up with Graciele today, she wouldn’t leave as she came in (assets acquired over the course of the relationship) because she won hers, but for my part, she wouldn’t win anything, I have no financial commitment to Graciele. All (the goods) are mine and my children’s, Graciele has nothing, it’s her choice, she asked for it”, he detailed.

Graciele Lacerda, Zezé Di Camargo Graciele Lacerda, Zezé Di CamargoReproduction / Instagram Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele LacerdaReproduction / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Graciele Lacerda, Zezé Di Camargo Graciele Lacerda, Zezé Di CamargoReproduction / Instagram Graciele Lacerda, Zezé Di Camargo Graciele Lacerda, Zezé Di CamargoReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising zeze di camargo graciele Zezé took his wife to the farmReproduction / Instagram Zeze Di Camargo and Graciele Zeze Di Camargo and GracieleReproduction / Instagram 0

Zezé also revealed that when the two began their relationship, Graciele asked the singer to perform a vasectomy, as she did not want to have his children: “The first thing she said to me was: ‘I want you to have a vasectomy because I don’t want to have one. your son, so people don’t say I got pregnant (out of interest)’. I was vasectomized at her request.”

To watch the full interview visit the link below:

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.