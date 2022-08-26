Zezé talks about voice, breaking up with Luciano, Graciele without inheritance and Dado

Zezé di Camargo has just turned 60 years old. More than half of his life, the singer is in the spotlight and on the hit charts. There are dozens and dozens of songs that are on the lips of the people and cross generations.

Not only Zezé, but the entire Camargo family, generates curiosity in the public. In an interview with the LeoDias column, the countryman told details about the separation of Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz, ​​said that his ex-son-in-law seeks him every day to talk about the end of his marriage and that he gave his opinion on his daughter’s romance with Dado Dolabella. .

“I am against it, not at all. I’m not in favor either. We need some time to absorb it, because I love Marcus,” she said.

Zezé also talked about his marriage to Graciele Lacerda and said that his wife asked them to sign a paper giving up the inheritance. About the duo with his brother Luciano, Zezé made it very clear that it is not in the plans of the two to have an end.

