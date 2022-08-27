10 million workers can pick up ‘forgotten’ money in the bank

Caixa informed that workers can consult and request the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep values ​​through the FGTS application

Last Thursday (25), Caixa Econômica Federal reported that workers can consult and request the withdrawal of amounts corresponding to PIS / Pasep through the application of the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS).

According to the institution, R$ 24.6 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas are available to 10.6 million people. Citizens who worked with a formal contract in the private sector, or as a public servant, between 1971 and 1988 are entitled to these resources. Thus, the average value of the quotas is R$ 2,300, but the individual balance of each it depends on how long the person worked, between 1971 and 1988, and what their salary was at that time.

The government authorized, in 2019, that all workers could carry out the full withdrawal of these resources. Because, until then, the amount could only be withdrawn in specific cases, such as retirement or serious illnesses.

How to get access to values?

In addition to the FGTS application, the amounts can be requested at Caixa branches. For this, workers must bring the following documents:

Personal identification document;

PIS/Pasep certificate;

Declaration of Qualified Dependents.

However, Caixa’s vice president, Edilson Carrogi, stated:

“The easiest and fastest way (to withdraw funds) is through the FGTS APP, which can be downloaded for free”.

How to apply for the FGTS application

In summary, to request the withdrawal through the FGTS application, workers must click on the message “You have available cashout”and then “Request the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep” and choose the form of withdrawal, which can be credit to an account or in person.

According to Caixa, the amount can be credited to any financial institution’s bank account, free of charge.

If you choose to receive the funds in cash, the withdrawal can be made with the “Citizen Card” up to R$ 3,000 at lottery units or Caixa self-service terminals.

If the worker has died, his/her beneficiary relative may also seek the resources in the application. So, click on “My withdrawals” and then, “Other Looting Situations” and “PIS/Pasep – Death of worker”.

