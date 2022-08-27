123 Miles Cancels Airline Tickets According to Customers

Customers who purchased tickets through the 123 Miles travel platform are complaining about the cancellation of the trip or the failure to issue tickets. On the Reclame Aqui website alone, there are more than 800 records in the last two days of consumers with the problem. O UOL contacted 123 Miles, but received no response.

The administrator Renata Fortes, 28 years old, bought tickets in June of this year to spend her holidays in Spain, departing next week. In all, she spent R$ 4,200 for the round trip, from São Paulo to Madrid.

But a week before the trip, 123 Miles informed her that the tickets were being canceled because she had not filled out a form. However, she claims that the document had already been uploaded to the platform.

Renata bought a type of promotion with flexibility in the departure and arrival dates, but only for one day of the chosen one – that is, her departure was scheduled for September 3, but could take place on the 2nd or 4th. With that, she ended up booking hotels and other flights in Europe.

“I’ve already spent more than R$ 10,000 on hotels. And I haven’t received my tickets”, he says. Considering the ticket costs, the loss is R$ 14 thousand.

“Today to buy new tickets I will spend R$ 15 thousand [devido à proximidade da data de embarque]. Now you tell me what do I do? People feel very hurt,” he says.

The administrator would travel with a friend, who also made the purchase through the platform and did not receive the tickets. In her case, R$5,700 was paid for the tickets, as she bought the package the day after her friend.

Customers complain about cancellation and non-issuance of tickets for 123 Miles Image: Reproduction

In Reclame Aqui, other people report the same situation:

I’m having a problem with the 123 miles on a ticket I bought and it said that in less than 10 days of the trip they would send the flight information and nothing. I try to contact you by email and through the website and I have no response. Less than 8 days to go (…) I’ve never had a problem with you but I’m very stressed because nobody solves my problem and I can’t talk to a real person, the phone doesn’t work either.” Post in the Complain Here

I bought tickets in April from Porto Alegre to São Paulo in the period from 02 to 05/09. I was waiting for the period of issuance of the tickets that he said was up to 10 days before the date of departure and when I arrived in the period they told me that the tickets were cancelled. Now I’m a week away from the date and no tickets. It’s an unavoidable trip, I’ll have to spend a lot more because the 123 miles didn’t fulfill what they had promised.” Post in the Complain Here

What to do?

Lawyer Fernanda Paim Azevedo suggests that clients harmed by 123 Milhas activate Procon and file a complaint. “This will allow the agency to be aware of the number of complaints of the same nature and to be able to adopt the appropriate measures”, she observes.

Azevedo notes that injured consumers have the right to demand that the company issue the air ticket or receive a refund of the amounts paid for the tickets.

She states that customers are also entitled to compensation for material damages, such as lost amounts in the payment of hotels, tours, conferences. Depending on the case, according to the lawyer, it is possible to file a lawsuit for moral damages.

If it is not possible to reach an agreement with the company, it is possible to collect the damages in court. To this end, it is suggested that the consumer present all proof of payments made for the trip, emails and messages exchanged with the company, says the lawyer.