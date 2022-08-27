15 movies on Netflix that will help relieve your stress and lower your anxiety level

Love Guaranteed (2020), Mark Steven Johnson

Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix

“Amor Garantido” is a dating app that promises its users that in a thousand encounters the person will find the love of their life. Nick Evans is a physical therapist who is close to reaching that threshold and still hasn’t found the perfect woman. So he hires Susan to process the application. Susan is an excellent lawyer, with a good heart, but who always defends clients who don’t have enough money to pay. At first, she doesn’t like Nick and thinks he’s a freeloader who wants to make money at the expense of the lawsuit. However, he has paid well for Susan’s services, who is behind on her rent. The lawyer talks to the girls Nick met and discovers that he was elegant and considerate to all of them. Susan also learns that Nick intends to use the money he will earn in the process to help treat children in need. During the judicial imbroglio, the two end up getting closer and could win much more than a favorable decision.