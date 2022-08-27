15 movies on Netflix that will help relieve your stress and lower your anxiety level

Kerry Brown / Netflix
Everyone likes a light, funny, romantic little movie every now and then. It is essential to raise serotonin levels, curb anxiety and make your body and mind more relaxed. When the head is worried and anxious, the rest hurts. Muscles tense, gas bubbles get trapped in your joints making every movement painful, your heart tightens and your digestive system malfunctions. Therefore, being well with life is essential for your health. In this list, Revista Bula brought some productions that will relieve your stress and contribute to your physical and mental health. Highlights for “Amor e Gelato”, 2022, by Brandon Camp; “You Can’t Imagine”, 2021, by Alice Wu; and 2020’s “Love Guaranteed” by Mark Steven Johnson. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.
Love and Gelato (2022), Brandon Camp
Lina’s mother’s last wish, before she died, was for her to go to Tuscany to meet her father. Unwilling to enjoy the beauties of the place, Lina just wants to go home. Until she receives a diary her mother kept when she lived in Italy. So, Lina begins to discover a romantic and artistic universe that inspires her and leads her to discover her parents’ secrets and embark on her own love story.
You Don’t Know (2021), Alice Wu
Ellie Chu is studious and shy, but builds a thriving business writing assignments for other students for money. The beak allows her to help support the small apartment she shares with her widowed father. One day, Paul Munsky, from the school’s football team, asks Ellie to help him write a love letter to Aster Flores. Ellie is also attracted to Aster and knows exactly what to say to her. On the other hand, the boy who likes Aster for her beauty, starts to see something much more substantive in Ellie.
Love Guaranteed (2020), Mark Steven Johnson
“Amor Garantido” is a dating app that promises its users that in a thousand encounters the person will find the love of their life. Nick Evans is a physical therapist who is close to reaching that threshold and still hasn’t found the perfect woman. So he hires Susan to process the application. Susan is an excellent lawyer, with a good heart, but who always defends clients who don’t have enough money to pay. At first, she doesn’t like Nick and thinks he’s a freeloader who wants to make money at the expense of the lawsuit. However, he has paid well for Susan’s services, who is behind on her rent. The lawyer talks to the girls Nick met and discovers that he was elegant and considerate to all of them. Susan also learns that Nick intends to use the money he will earn in the process to help treat children in need. During the judicial imbroglio, the two end up getting closer and could win much more than a favorable decision.
The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020), Andy Tennant
After the death of her husband, Miranda Wells struggles financially to care for her three children alone. She works at a fish market in New Orleans and does her best to make the kids happy. When Bray Johnson arrives in town offering to help with Miranda’s most pressing problems, like fixing her broken bumper or getting her roof hit by a tree during the storm, her presence becomes a godsend. Johnson carries with him an envelope sealed with red wax intended for Miranda and which will have its purpose revealed.
Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019), Scott Aukerman
Inspired by the anti-talk show by Zach Galifianakis, the film follows the comedian’s fictional journey to fulfill his big dream of becoming a celebrity with a talk show. Galifianakis hits the road with his crew to record hilarious interviews, behind-the-scenes and all of his clumsy misadventure to complete ten shows in two weeks if he wants to earn a spot on a major network.
Mom and More (2019), Cindy Chupack
Three female friends in their fifties get together. They had met years before, when their children were still at school. Now that their children have moved on and grown up, these women feel left in their empty nests, lacking purpose and dissatisfaction in life. Forgotten by the cubs on Mother’s Day, they devise a plan to make a trip to New York, where their children live, and make a surprise visit. The mothers’ mission is to spend days with them in order to reconnect.
My Eternal Maybe (2019), Nahnatchka Khan
Childhood best friends Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim are reunited years later in San Francisco. Sasha has become a famous chef who has opened several restaurants across the country. Marcus is the opposite: he lives with his father, drives an old car and plays in the same hip-hop band as a teenager. Realizing that there is a romantic energy between them, Sasha’s assistant, Veronica, promotes a new meeting between them. From there, memories of the past return to remember how well the two work together.
My Name Is Dolemite (2019) Craig Brewer
After a series of failures, comedian Rudy Ray Moore comes up with the idea of taking the stage as someone else and becomes a success, thanks to word of mouth. Moore takes on the persona of Dolemite, a pimp with a cane and an arsenal of bawdy fables inspired by the mythology of the streets of 1970s Los Angeles. His ambition even leads him to produce bootleg records deemed too cheeky by major radio stations. Moore convinces a socially-conscious playwright to write a film for his alter ego, featuring kung fu scenes, car chases and a guest appearance by Lady Reed, a former singer who becomes his unexpected comedy partner.
A Bath of Life (2019), Gilles Lellouche
Bertrand, an unemployed family man, suffers from depression. After ineffective treatment, he starts frequenting his neighborhood pool and joins the men’s synchronized swimming team. During training, amateur athletes share their frustrations and joys, becoming great friends. Under the command of former Olympian Delphine, they decide to participate in a world championship.
The Kissing Booth (2018), Vince Marcello
Elle and Lee decide to open a kissing tent during the carnival party to raise funds for the school. Elle is in love with Noah, Lee’s brother. However, Elle and Lee had established strict rules for their friendship, among them one that forbids her and Noah from relating. When Elle enters the kissing booth, her first customer is none other than Noah. After the first kiss, they fall madly in love. But how long will they be able to keep their romance a secret?
Suddenly a Family (2018), Sean Anders
Pete and Ellie smugly decide to become parents. After researching the internet about how to adopt a child, the couple decide to go to an adoption fair, where they meet teenager Lizzy. The couple immediately feel that she is the ideal child, until they discover that the girl has two siblings who must be adopted together. Now at home, Lizzy slams doors when she gets cranky, brother Juan constantly hits his head accidentally somewhere, and little Lita is uncontrollable. How to deal with three unruly kids?
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey
Miles Morales is a 14-year-old who is enrolled in an elite boarding school in New York, but prefers to hang out with his Brooklyn friends. After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Miles feels strange changes in his body. Retracing his steps to an underground lab, Miles finds Peter Parker fighting crime boss Kingpin. The villain wants to open a hole in space-time to destroy New York. After Miles and Peter find four other half-spider people, they understand that they need to work as a team to defeat Kingpin and return to their universes.
Our Nights (2017), Ritesh Batra
A lonely, insomniac widow decides to invite her neighbor, also a widower and also an insomniac, to sleep at her house. The unusual proposal, which aims to give the two a chance for a night’s rest, leaves the retired professor astonished at first, but as they continue with the endeavor, these two veterans of the pain of the soul realize that a beautiful friendship begins to blossom. . “Our Evenings” was certainly tailor-made for Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, two of the greatest exponents of the golden age of cinema. The two starred in dozens of classics, were awarded with a few Oscars, acted together three times and stunned audiences and critics, working sometimes separately, sometimes together, but always presenting an admirable performance.
Almost 18 (2016), Kelly Fremon Craig
Nadine is a teenager with low self-esteem who has only one friend, Krista. When the friend starts dating her brother, Nadine starts to feel lonely and not knowing how to handle high school life alone. Nadine completely isolates herself from the world and feels like a failure. The only person she has to vent to is an ironic and impatient professor.
A Journey to Greenland (2016), Sébastien Betbeder
Thomas and his best friend and namesake, Thomas, live in Paris where nothing ever happens to them. They are unemployed, so Thomas decides to visit his father Nathan, who lives in an Inuit village in Greenland. Thomas and Nathan haven’t seen each other in five years. The two friends leave for this trip, where they will have to immerse themselves in a completely different culture, which will force them to hunt, eat strange foods and run on tracks full of snow.