18 POWERFUL foods to speed up your metabolism

Those who want to speed up their metabolism probably want to burn calories more effectively. In this case, the relationship is correct, because an organism that works at the right speed achieves good results. Food, combined with a sequence of physical exercises result in this change that usually happens gradually.

smart choices

When it comes to food discipline, it’s not enough to bet on restriction and believe that healthy food can’t taste good. Invest in knowledge, discovering recipes and functional foods. In this way, it is possible to align the introduction of natural products with physical needs, preparing meals full of proteins and nutrients.

Here are the foods that speed up your metabolism

1- Salmon

Omega 3 improves the body’s recovery after a training series heavier, ensuring energy for the next day.

2- Almonds

Almonds can stimulate satiety, especially in those who want to lose weight and need to control their appetite.

3- Chili Pepper

A little pepper helps you burn more calories, so it’s no wonder some of them make people sweat quickly.

4- Purple beans

Some types of beans are excellent sources of protein, present in the daily life of vegans. Rich in fiber, the purple variety also helps promote calorie expenditure.

5- Water

The human body is made up of 60% to 70% water and needs this substance to function fully. Unfortunately, some people only drink liquids when they are thirsty, but it is necessary to learn to hydrate with at least 2 liters of water daily.

6- Artichoke

One of the vegetables with the highest concentration of fiber, it presents itself as a powerful antioxidant and promotes good digestion.

7- Blueberry

Blueberries or blueberries help control blood sugar and are an excellent snack to eat when you feel like eating some sweets in the afternoon.

8- Organic meat



Gaining muscle mass depends on a lot of protein and organic options tend to be more natural.

9- Chia seed

Chia helps fight inflammation and constipation, as well as being an excellent addition to fruit salads, jellies and preparations that require gelatinous textures.

10- Apple Cider Vinegar

Another antioxidant product that fights against aging by offering a large number of properties that cleanse the body.

11- Apple

The apple is not that simple, because it is formed from complex carbohydrates and soluble fibers, helping to reduce bad cholesterol.



Other foods that are beneficial in speeding up metabolism are: 12- green tea, 13- ginger, 14- lentil, 15- coffee, 16- cinnamon, 17- avocado and 18- coconut oil.