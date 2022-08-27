20 Games That Have Easy Platinums

PS Plus Extra offers hundreds of titles to subscribers, including indies and AAA productions. The service is also a big deal for the most dedicated trophy hunters, who can get platinum easy. That is, it is possible to have fun with good games and still increase the level of your account without great efforts.

With that in mind, we’ve separated a special list of 20 games that have easy platinum on PS4 and PS5. All are available at no additional cost on the PS Plus Extra or Deluxe plan and are just one of the many perks delivered to subscribers. Check it out below:

Easy Platinum Games on PS Plus Extra

Telling Lies

A game based on stories and characters, Telling Lies is a narrative investigation title with a conclusion in less than three hours. Its fast platinum has no missable trophies and only requires a little attention when it comes to collectibles. In addition, virtually all objectives can be achieved at any time during the campaign.

Artful Escape

With a total of 13 trophies, Artful Escape is a musical adventure game that takes just over three hours to complete the main campaign. Due to the chapter selection, the PS Plus Extra game has no missable trophies and its 100% is not affected by the chosen difficulty level.

Foreclosed

Foreclosed is a thought-provoking third-person game with no missable trophies and the option to select chapters. To get your platinum, PS Plus subscribers must dedicate up to three hours of their day, just being careful with the few collectibles and needing to use telekinetic bullets on enemies a thousand times.

Stray

With a collectibles guide, players can complete the kitty game in up to two hours, also getting the speedrun trophy (the only missable one). However, it’s interesting to reserve two runs for platinum, as goals like not taking damage in a Zurks breakout can be a little tricky at first.

black mirror

A horror and adventure game with survival elements, Black Mirror should offer platinum in a maximum of eight hours. This time takes into account some missable and more labor intensive trophies, as six of the 22 will require a bit more of your attention and are related to specific actions in the campaign.

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek is an investigative point and click that has a difficulty trophy, but without scaring anyone looking for an easy platinum — it’s possible to get 100% in up to four hours. Despite only needing one run, the game has eight missable trophies out of 12, all of which — with the exception of platinum — are gold.

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie is a super fun and exciting game that is easily one of the most enjoyable platinum games. In total, players have a chance to obtain 53 trophies in less than eight hours and none are missable. To win them all, just keep an eye on the collectibles and paintings, as well as perform some specific actions at any point in the campaign.

minit

It is recommended that players complete the Minit platinum in two runs: the first to get to know the game and the second on New Game+. Despite this, it is possible to obtain all 46 trophies in up to five hours, due to continued exploration to the point of no return. Keep an eye out for 19 missable trophies and keep track of the right time to perform them.

Last Stop

After beating the decision-based game, players can access chapter select to get all the remaining trophies. In total, 36 trophies make up the platinum and must be obtained in a maximum of eight hours. If you pay attention to specific campaign objectives on a first playthrough, you will be able to speed up 100% even more.

Virginia

An investigation-based first-person thriller, Virginia is a stylized game that should hold the attention of PS Plus Extra members, both for its story and the 13 missable trophies. Fortunately, anyone who decides to follow a guide can earn their platinum in up to four hours and still explore an unforgettable and surprising plot.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

AAA with easy platinum, Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most interesting games on PS Plus Extra and stands out for entertaining the public in all its aspects, including trophy hunting. In total, 59 trophies await fans, with only six missable.

Here’s an addendum: get all collectibles on a first run, as they reset if you enable chapter selection. In addition, those who get platinum on PS4 can transfer their save to PS5 and wait for all trophies to pop automatically within up to 20 hours of gameplay.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Standalone from Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales is an incredibly good and simple game where all the trophies are related to direct actions in the campaign — main and secondary objectives. In up to 20 hours, players can get the 50 trophies needed for platinum, just remembering to start New Game+ to reach level 30. There are no missables and the game offers the option to repeat missions if you miss something.

maneater

All trophies of the fun shark simulator RPG can be acquired within 15 hours. In Maneater there are 13 Grind Trophies that will reward players for a variety of repetitive actions — and typically performed during the campaign. Plus, everything is available in a single playthrough and doesn’t require a specific difficulty level.

11-11 Memories Retold

With no difficulty or missable trophies, 11-11 Memories Retold is a narrative-driven game available on PS Plus Extra. Fans can complete it in up to ten hours, earning a total of 51 trophies and keeping an eye out for specifics. It’s worth remembering that its 100% requires a complete run and the final scene reshot seven times.

Seasons After Fall

Seasons After Fall only has unmissable trophies and virtually all of them are story-related. With the exception of the collectibles trophy, PS Plus members will explore a dense eight-hour campaign without worrying about difficulty, level replays, or other replays.

I Am Dead

A puzzle-driven and narrative-driven title, I Am Dead is an easy-to-complete memorial experience. In up to eight hours, it’s possible to get 26 trophies and the desired platinum, without having to worry about missables, alternate runs or grinding actions.

chicken police

Visual novel of exploration and interaction, Chicken Police is a curious game that has a quick trophy clearing, even though it has a total of 23 missables. Your campaign has a maximum time of six hours and the remaining two are used to recover something forgotten in a second playthrough. There are no difficulty trophies.

Heavenly

You must be wondering what the challenging platformer Celeste is doing here, right? Well, it would easily be a 9/10 in any platinum guide. However, there is an accessibility feature and not so secret to activate the Assistance Mode in the game, where a series of cheats is enabled.

With this, the 31 trophies of the game are easy to obtain. It is worth remembering that the PS Plus title also has no missables, difficulty modes or the need for new runs. Here, the talent of the players is the only parameter.

Deliver Us The Moon

Deliver Us The Moon is a space exploration and survival game with a complex narrative, but simple and objective game mechanics. In no time, players will understand everything needed to progress and obtain the 33 trophies. Platinum must be earned within five hours and there is nothing regarding the difficulty level.

Call Of Cthulhu

A third-person horror adventure game, Call of Cthulhu explores Lovecraft’s mythos in an engaging story and beautifully visual campaign. That’s enough to keep players interested in finishing it and getting their platinum without major problems, as the game doesn’t have difficulty trophies. However, it takes at least two runs to see alternate endings and complete collectibles — 15 hours maximum.

What did you think of this list? Have you already platinumed any of these games listed in the PS Plus Extra catalog? Comment below and also leave your indications. Oh, and don’t forget to follow the official profile of MeuPlayStation on TikTok!