3-year-old girl presumed dead wakes up during wake in Mexico

Declared dead, a 3-year-old girl woke up at her own wake in the municipality of Villa de Ramos, Mexico. Her mother noticed that the window of her coffin, already closed, was getting blurry, indicating that she was still breathing. The child was rescued by the emergency department, but ended up being declared dead for the second time.

Alleging medical negligence, Camila Roxana Martínez Mendoza’s family seeks justice for the girl’s death. Mary Jane Peralta, the girl’s mother, told the Mexican newspaper El Universal that on Wednesday of last week (17) her daughter presented symptoms such as stomach pain, fever and vomiting.

The family took her to a pediatrician who confirmed that she was dehydrated and recommended that she be transferred to the Basic Community Hospital of Salinas de Hidalgo, in San Luis Potosí.

“I took her to the hospital, I went in with her and they took her clothes off, they put wet towels on her to lower her fever and a pulse meter on her finger. They told me to order some suppositories, they put them on. After an hour they handed her over, saying that she was fine, so they prescribed two sachets of saline and 30 drops of paracetamol,” the mother told the newspaper.

Seeing that the girl was still in the same condition, they took her to another private doctor, who prescribed other medicines and recommended giving her fruit and water, foods that the girl’s body rejected all the time, according to El Universal.

Desperate, the family decided to take her back to the Basic Community Hospital of Salinas de Hidalgo where, according to her mother, they took time to attend to her “because they couldn’t find her veins”.

A short time later, the mother was informed that her daughter had died. “Ten minutes later they gave her up for dead, they didn’t even do an electrocardiogram. I came and took my baby, she still hugged me, I felt the strength of my girl, but then they took her away from me and told me: ‘That’s it, let her rest in peace,'” he said.

Coffin with fogged view

Mary Jane stated that after what happened they [a equipe do hospital] they wouldn’t let her see her daughter until she arrived at the funeral home. After a while, her mother noticed that the window of her daughter’s coffin was fogged up, but those present told her that she was hallucinating.

However, her mother-in-law approached and saw that the girl’s eyes were moving. When doctors took her pulse, she had a heart rate of 97 beats per minute.

The girl was immediately taken in an ambulance to the hospital, but despite the work of the medical team, she was pronounced dead a second time.

“We are devastated, because my little girl was very happy, she got along with everyone, she didn’t distinguish people, we have many people on the ranch who support us because she was a sweetheart,” the mother told El Universal.

Now the family has two death certificates: one that says the death was from dehydration and another that says the cause was brain swelling. “What I want is for justice to be done, I don’t resent the doctors, I just ask that the doctors, nurses and directors be changed, so that it doesn’t happen again,” declared Mary Jane to the Mexican newspaper.