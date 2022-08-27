5 factors that help you lose belly fat after 40







A major concern in the HRs of companies is with the health of their older employees. And obesity – ie heart problems, rheumatism, licenses etc – is at the top of the reasons. More mature people mean more experience, but also more cost for brands. In fact, little is said, but it is also known that obesity is one of the negative points of the candidate for a job vacancy.

To eliminate the belly after the age of 40, most people believe that it is just exercise and diet that will get rid of the belly. However, when you put this into practice, you see that the result does not appear.

When you were 20 it was easy. Anything I did worked, but after 40, with the physiological decline caused by the aging process, metabolism slows down. So doing what I did when I was 20 doesn’t work anymore. And what to do?

If you are over 40 years old and want to eliminate your belly, know that it is totally possible, but you need to understand that it is necessary to activate the cycle of accelerated metabolism in order to lose weight, just as you did when you were 20 years old. The secret is in you to rescue that young and accelerated metabolism.

There are 5 external factors that change the speed of our metabolism that we can control. Check out these foolproof tips to lose weight and lose belly fat after 40:

1. Physical Exercise

Physical exercise is the natural way with the greatest capacity to potentiate the accelerated metabolism cycle. Through training done in the right way, at the ideal intensity, with a good combination of exercises, a stimulus is generated for your body to become more of a burner.

Exercising at high intensity is able to make you burn calories during exercise and also make your body burn more calories and fat over the next few hours and days. This occurs through increased energy demand generated by exercise, plus increased release of hormones that break down fat and the enzymes that burn it.

2. Food

Overly restrictive regimens are responsible for letting the body go into a state of alert for lack of energy. So when a person eats much less than his daily requirement, he slows down his metabolism as a form of defense of the body. That’s why just stopping eating doesn’t solve it after 40. You gain weight even without eating.

To reduce the belly, you need a balanced diet that is able to bring energy to the body, but maintain a negative caloric balance (eat less than you consume).

For you to know how much to eat and which foods, the ideal thing is that you look for a nutritionist to do this calculation for you.

3. Water

Our body is made up of 70% water. For our body to function well we need to be well hydrated. Every time we are dehydrated, our metabolism slows down. One of the signs is thirst, if you feel thirsty it is a sign that your body is in need of water.

So if you want to activate your metabolism, you need to be well hydrated. The ideal water intake is 30 to 35 ml of water per kilogram body. This means that a person weighing 70 kg should drink an average of 2 to 2.5 liters of water per day.

4. sleep

One reality is that our body needs rest to function well. There are studies that show that people who sleep less than 5 hours a night are more likely to become insulin resistant, develop diabetes and become obese.

Lack of sleep disrupts hormones like ghrelin, leptin and cortisol. These hormones regulate hunger, satiety and stress. It will make you eat more, feel hungrier and feel more stressed.

An important point that most people don’t stop to observe is that to get rid of the belly after 40, you need quantity and quality in your sleep.

5. Stress

Stress makes you fat! If you want to eliminate the belly you need to control it. This is because of the hormone cortisol. This is an anti-inflammatory hormone secreted when the body goes into a state of alert. This state of alert makes the body spend less energy in your day to day, which means slowing down metabolism. This state of alert is for the body to spend energy only on what is doing wrong.

Not to mention that the more stressed you become more anxious and eat more on impulse. There are techniques to calm the mind and reduce stress, which are very important for those who are 40 or older and want to get rid of the belly.

See that exercise and food are very important in the process of accelerating metabolism and burning the belly, but they are not unique, you need a multifactorial process, taking care of your whole body and your organism. Balancing these 5 factors makes it easier to get rid of a belly regardless of your age.







