5 Tips for Dealing with an Anxiety Attack | mental health

In recent times, due to all the tension generated in people’s lives by the exhausting routine and the covid-19 pandemic, a lot has been said about anxiety crises. Regardless of age, anyone can exhibit anxious behavior at any given time in life. However, it is important to pay attention to the signs, as they indicate a very serious problem. In more critical cases, it is possible to notice both psychological and physical symptoms, which can cause serious consequences for the individual. In addition, it is also important to highlight the risk of this disease being chronic. So we posted five tips that can help in a crisis.

+ Anxiety vs depression: the main differences between diseases

+ Regular exercise lowers anxiety risk by about 60%

1 of 3 How to recognize moments of anxiety crisis — Photo: Povozniuk/iStock Getty Images How to recognize moments of anxiety crisis — Photo: Povozniuk/iStock Getty Images

Of course The first step when having an anxiety attack is to seek medical help., that is, specialized care to reduce symptoms and minimize the chances of new crises happening. It is important to keep in mind that when an anxiety crisis arises and becomes constant, a specialist should be sought to prevent the disease from worsening. PHowever, at the time of the crisis, some emergency attitudes can alleviate the symptoms

5 attitudes that help in an anxiety crisis

1 – Focus on your own breathing and try to achieve a pattern

Breathing deeply helps us focus our attention on something else, as well as preventing hyperventilation. You can try a technique: the square breath. Known as Sama Vritti, it is one of the techniques of pranayama (yogic breathing), of Hindu origin. This breathing can be practiced anywhere and anytime. How to make:

2 of 3 The square, 4×4 or square breathing exercise: anxiety control — Photo: Publicity / Psychologist Heloísa Sampaio The square, 4×4 or square breathing exercise: anxiety control — Photo: Publicity / Psychologist Heloísa Sampaio

Sitting or lying down, breathe in slowly through your nose for a count of four; Pause for 4 seconds; Exhale through your mouth counting to four again; Pause for another 4 seconds.

2 – Mindfulness and meditation exercises

It is important to look for thoughts with which to distract yourself from your own tension and anxiety. You can imagine yourself in a calm, safe and pleasant place. Do this by practicing deep breathing. Or even conscious breathing, as taught by Coen Monk in the video below.

– Accelerated thinking is common in anxiety attacks, so it is essential that you fight it – points out psychologist Rafaela Elisa.

Learn to do conscious breathing with Coen Monk

3 – Avoid screen stimuli and try to reduce cell phone use

Despite all the benefits and practicality, hyper connectivity also has its downside. Excessive cell phone use, with content consumed daily, can increase anxiety and stress. There are some warning signs that social media, for example, affect mental health, such as when checking social media is the first thing we do when we wake up and the last thing we do before bed, or the feeling that we need virtual interactions. to be happy.

4 – Drink a tea with calming properties

3 of 3 Chamomile tea has properties that can help you relax — Photo: Istock Getty Images Chamomile tea has properties that can help you relax — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Some teas have properties to help in moments of anxiety. Such as passiflora incarnata, also known as “passion flower”, which helps to give tranquility. Another excellent option is chamomile tea, which also has a calming action.

5 – Seek to perform pleasurable activities

Again, the goal is to take the focus off the symptoms. Look for activities that give you pleasure, such as listening to music (focusing only on your breath and sound), light reading, physical exercise, among other activities.

Even though these actions seem very simple and obvious, they help in the process of reducing symptoms, making the crisis pass faster.

Regardless of the degree of anxiety attacks, whether recurrent or not, it is essential to seek specialized care. Each person is unique and each treatment must be performed in an exclusive way.

To better understand what an anxiety crisis is and how to avoid it, check out this text until the end!

What is an anxiety attack? see symptoms

In general, an anxiety crisis is a situation that generates a feeling of insecurity, nervousness and anguish, as if something bad that is totally out of control was going to happen at any moment. In other words, a crisis can provoke negative feelings and emotions, to the point that the person experiencing the situation cannot control it.

The body starts to emit warning signals and behave differently. Psychologist Rafaela Elisa Teodoro, who points out some of the most common symptoms of an anxiety attackthat are:

Chills – Chills that cause involuntary contractions and relaxation of muscles throughout the body; excessive sweat – It can occur in different parts of the body, with the hands and feet being the most common for anxiety; Excessive Irritability – Low tolerance and exaggerated reactions to small day-to-day problems, making the person extremely irritated; Racing heart and chest pain – Anxiety symptoms are emotional and physical, lasting a few minutes, and may include tachycardia; nausea – In addition to nausea, it is common for the person to experience anguish, tremors and dry mouth; Gastrointestinal problems – What is going on in our minds can directly affect our gut, as the brain and gut are chemically connected through neurotransmitters. Abdominal pain, poor digestion, diarrhea and heartburn are some of the signs that may arise; Fear and insecurity – Often these feelings come for no apparent reason or grounded in reality. In others, there is a real but often amplified motive behind it; fatigue – The person in an anxiety crisis can feel extreme tiredness, physical and mental; Muscle tension – The muscles, especially in the neck and lumbar region, are extremely tense and rigid, causing pain and even injuries, with discomforts such as torticollis; Difficulty sleeping – The mind is in a state of alert, there are patients with sleep problems, such as insomnia and night terrors. The person cannot disconnect from problems; Procrastination, lack of concentration or reasoning – The person usually puts off tasks, everyday matters end up not being focus at that moment and end up being left aside.

Often, the anxiety crisis can be related to situations that generate fear, irritation or even trauma and frustration. This means that in order to have a crisis, the person does not necessarily need to have an anxiety disorder. To identify the crisis, it is important to pay attention to the signals that the body is emitting.

– Most of the time, the body goes into a state of alert, which causes a very large discharge of adrenaline – Rafaela comments.

Because of this, the first reaction that can be noticed is restlessness, which may be accompanied by other symptoms such as stress, insecurity and fear.

Even routine situations, such as a work presentation, a meeting or waiting for news can be triggers for an anxiety crisis. However, when anxiety reaches extreme levels, or even recurring, it is no longer common and starts to indicate a major problem.

Each person faces the problem differently, and although it is possible to cite the most common symptoms, it is very important to carefully evaluate all the signs and frequency of crises and seek medical and psychological help, thus preventing their aggravation.

An important fact that should be mentioned is that the Brazilian population is the one that suffers the most from anxiety worldwide: according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 18.6 million Brazilians, about 9.3 million people. % of the population.