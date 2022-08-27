SILVIO AVILA Covid: 50% of first patients still have symptoms two years later

55% of the first infected with the Covid-19 virus who needed to be hospitalized continue, two years later, with symptoms of the disease. The monitoring of those infected at the beginning of the pandemic, in Wuhan, China, shows, however, that the number and intensity of the problems have improved.

Among the most reported problems are fatigue, sleep problems and hair loss. The study detected reactivation of most sequelae between 12 and 24 months.

Study

Scientists from Chinese scientific institutions have been following, since the beginning of the pandemic, the evolution of hundreds of people infected in the first months of 2020.

Of the nearly 1,200 people who participated in the study during that time, 68% had at least one symptom 18 months after discharge. The percentage dropped to 49% at the end of the year, but rose again to 55% in the last review, in 24 months.

More than 200 symptoms or sequelae have been described as a result of the disease. In the case of Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease at the beginning, of all people affected by the Alpha variant, a third suffered from muscle weakness or fatigue, 25% had some sleep disorder and 12% suffered from total or partial hair loss. Among the 10 most common symptoms are also disorders of smell or taste, joint pain, palpitations, dizziness or myalgias.

Follow-up shows that most symptoms disappear over time.

